Argentina ARG
Mexico MEX
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
22
-
Néstor Araujo Yellow Card
-
4-4-2
- Martínez
- Acuña
- Martínez
- Otamendi
- Montiel
- Mac Allister
- Rodríguez
- De Paul
- Di María
- Martínez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
5-3-2
- Ochoa
- Gallardo
- Moreno
- Montes
- Araujo
- Álvarez
- Guardado
- Herrera
- Chávez
- Vega
- Lozano
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
2 Néstor Araujo 22'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Luis Chávez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Henry Martín
Goals 0
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Daniele Orsato
Match Commentary
|40'
|Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Héctor Moreno.
|36'
|Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|36'
|Foul by Hirving Lozano (Mexico).
Match Stats
ARG
MEX
Possession
67% 33%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
1 (0)
|ARG
|MEX
|4
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Poland
|2
|+2
|4
|2
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|-1
|3
|3
|Mexico
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Argentina
|1
|-1
|0
