France FRA
Denmark DEN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
20
-
Andreas Christensen Yellow Card
-
-
23
-
Andreas Cornelius Yellow Card
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Hernández
- Upamecano
- Varane
- Koundé
- Rabiot
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Schmeichel
- Nelsson
- Christensen
- Andersen
- Maehle
- Eriksen
- Hojbjerg
- Kristensen
- Damsgaard
- Lindstrom
- Cornelius
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Andreas Christensen 20'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Andreas Cornelius 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonas Wind
Goals 0
|
24 Robert Skov
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Daniel Wass
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium 974
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Szymon Marciniak
Match Commentary
|37'
|Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (France) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé with a cross.
|36'
|Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg following a fast break.
|35'
|Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Denmark).
Match Stats
FRA
DEN
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
11 (3)
1 (0)
|FRA
|DEN
|3
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
FIFA World Cup Standings
World Cup News
Will Gio Reyna start in USMNT's crunch game vs. Iran?
Sam Borden looks ahead to the United States' crucial match against Iran and talks about Gio Reyna's lack of playing time.
Adams promises 'ultra-aggressive' USMNT in Iran decider
USMNT captain Tyler Adams looks ahead to the USMNT's decisive final Group B clash with Iran.
Cristiano Ronaldo 'genius' in dubious pen decision - FIFA panel
Cristiano Ronaldo performed a stroke of "genius" to win a controversial penalty for Portugal against Ghana, FIFA's expert World Cup analysts said.
Olley delighted by Szczesny's redemption as Poland win
James Olley singles out goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in Poland's 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.
Lewandowski ends World Cup goal drought as Poland claim vital win vs. Saudi Arabia
Robert Lewandowski capped off a gutsy, tireless performance in Poland's 2-0 win against Saudi Arabia with his first-ever goal at a World Cup.
Germany keen to avoid another early World Cup exit in 'final' vs. Spain - Hansi Flick
Germany go into their second World Cup Group E game against Spain on Sunday knowing it is like a final, Germany coach Hansi Flick said.