  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Brazil 0, Switzerland 0.
  • 45
    • On: Rodrygo|Off: Lucas Paquetá
  • 50
    • Fabian Rieder Yellow Card
  • 52
    • Fred Yellow Card
  • 58
    • On: Bruno Guimarães|Off: Fred
  • 59
    • On: Edimilson Fernandes|Off: Ruben Vargas
  • 59
    • On: Renato Steffen|Off: Fabian Rieder
Brazil Logo Brazil BRA Switzerland SUI Switzerland Logo
BRA
4-3-3
SUI
4-2-3-1
BRA
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 6Alex Sandro
  • 3Silva
  • 4Marquinhos
  • 14Militão
  • 7Paquetá
    On: Rodrygo | Off: Lucas Paquetá
  • 5Casemiro
  • 8Fred
    On: Bruno Guimarães | Off: Fred
  • 20Vinícius Júnior
  • 9Richarlison
  • 11Raphinha
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Marquinhos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Lucas Paquetá
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 21  Rodrygo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Fred  52'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
58' 17  Bruno Guimarães
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Vinícius Júnior
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Bremer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Alex Telles
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Éverton Ribeiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Pedro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Antony
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Weverton
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stadium 974
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Doha, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros

Match Commentary

69' Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
69' Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
68' Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).

Match Stats

BRA
SUI

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (2)
6 (0)
BRA SUI
9 Fouls 12
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 2
