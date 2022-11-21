-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Brazil 0, Switzerland 0.
-
-
45
-
On: Rodrygo|Off: Lucas Paquetá
-
-
50
-
Fabian Rieder Yellow Card
-
-
52
-
Fred Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
On: Bruno Guimarães|Off: Fred
-
-
59
-
On: Edimilson Fernandes|Off: Ruben Vargas
-
-
59
-
On: Renato Steffen|Off: Fabian Rieder
-
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
8 Fred 52'
Goals 0
58' 17 Bruno Guimarães
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
24 Bremer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Pedro
Goals 0
|
19 Antony
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Djibril Sow
Goals 0
|
10 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ruben Vargas
Goals 0
59' 2 Edimilson Fernandes
Goals 0
|
25 Fabian Rieder 50'
Goals 0
59' 11 Renato Steffen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Gregor Kobel
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Fabian Frei
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Jonas Omlin
Saves 0
|
18 Eray Cöemert
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadium 974
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Match Commentary
|69'
|Vinícius Júnior (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|69'
|Foul by Manuel Akanji (Switzerland).
|68'
|Foul by Casemiro (Brazil).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BRA
|SUI
|9
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Brazil
|1
|+2
|3
|2
|Switzerland
|1
|+1
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|-2
|1
