-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Rúben Neves Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
On: Raphaël Guerreiro|Off: Nuno Mendes
-
-
44
-
Mathías Olivera Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
54
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal - Header
-
-
62
-
On: Giorgian de Arrascaeta|Off: Matías Vecino
-
-
62
-
On: Facundo Pellistri|Off: Diego Godín
-
-
69
-
On: Rafael Leão|Off: Rúben Neves
-
- Costa
- MendesOn: Raphaël Guerreiro | Off: Nuno Mendes
- Dias
- Pepe
- Cancelo
- NevesOn: Rafael Leão | Off: Rúben Neves
- Carvalho
- Silva
- Fernandes
- Félix
- Ronaldo
|No.
|Name
|
22 Diogo Costa
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
3 Pepe
Goals 0
|
18 Rúben Neves 38'
Goals 0
69' 15 Rafael Leão
Goals 0
|
19 Nuno Mendes
Goals 0
42' 5 Raphaël Guerreiro
Goals 0
|
20 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
8 Bruno Fernandes 54'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
16 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 José Sá
Saves 0
|
17 João Mário
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Rochet
- Coates
- GodínOn: Facundo Pellistri | Off: Diego Godín
- Giménez
- Olivera
- VecinoOn: Giorgian de Arrascaeta | Off: Matías Vecino
- Bentancur
- Valverde
- Varela
- Cavani
- Núñez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
62' 8 Facundo Pellistri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 10 Giorgian de Arrascaeta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Rodrigo Bentancur 6'
Goals 0
|
16 Mathías Olivera 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Maxi Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Matías Viña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Alireza Faghani
Match Commentary
|69'
|Substitution, Portugal. Rafael Leão replaces Rúben Neves.
|69'
|Guillermo Varela (Uruguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|69'
|Foul by João Félix (Portugal).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|POR
|URU
|5
|Fouls
|14
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Portugal
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Ghana
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|0
|1
|4
|South Korea
|2
|-1
|1
World Cup News
Ream: USMNT's motivation knockout spot, not Iran controversy
Sam Borden updates with the latest from the USMNT camp in Qatar, ahead of their crunch match with Iran.
World Cup 2022: How every team can reach the round of 16
The group stage at the 2022 World Cup continues, as 16 teams look to win a place in the knockouts. Here's what every nation needs.
Brazil coach Tite agrees with Neymar that Casemiro world's best defensive midfielder
Brazil coach Tite agreed with injured star Neymar that Casemiro is the best defensive midfielder in the world after their 1-0 win over Switzerland.
Socceroos weapon Hrustic ready to make an impact against Denmark
Ajdin Hrustic speaks about his return from injury ahead of the final group stage game at the World Cup in Qatar.
US vs. Iran at World Cup: How they match up on the pitch as tensions rise off it. Plus: Who'll win?
The geopolitical rivalry between the US and Iran has bled into this World Cup. In front of that backdrop, they will fight for a spot in the last 16.
Previewing the Socceroo's do-or-die World Cup clash with Denmark
ESPN's Joey Lynch provides an update from Australia's training base in Qatar ahead of their final group stage game at the World Cup.