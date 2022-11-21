-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
44
-
Ismaïla Sarr Penalty - Scored
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Jeremy Sarmiento|Off: Alan Franco
-
-
45
-
On: José Cifuentes|Off: Carlos Gruezo
-
- Galíndez
- Estupiñán
- Hincapié
- Torres
- Preciado
- Caicedo
- GruezoOn: José Cifuentes | Off: Carlos Gruezo
- FrancoOn: Jeremy Sarmiento | Off: Alan Franco
- Valencia
- Estrada
- Plata
|No.
|Name
- Mendy
- Jakobs
- Diallo
- Koulibaly
- Sabaly
- Gueye
- Ciss
- Sarr
- Gueye
- Ndiaye
- Dia
|No.
|Name
Game Information
-
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
-
COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Clément Turpin
Match Commentary
|60'
|Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|60'
|Foul by Angelo Preciado (Ecuador).
|59'
|Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ECU
|SEN
|16
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|+2
|4
|2
|Ecuador
|2
|+2
|4
|3
|Senegal
|2
|0
|3
|4
|Qatar
|2
|-4
|0
