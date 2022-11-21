Iran IRN
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-4-1-1
- Beiranvand
- Mohammadi
- Pouraliganji
- Hosseini
- Rezaeian
- Hajsafi
- Noorollahi
- Ezatolahi
- Gholizadeh
- Taremi
- Azmoun
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
16 Mehdi Torabi
Goals 0
|
18 Ali Karimi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Vahid Amiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Turner
- Robinson
- Ream
- Carter-Vickers
- Dest
- McKennie
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- Sargent
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Josh Sargent
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Thumama Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Commentary
|24'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Milad Mohammadi.
|20'
|Sergiño Dest (USA) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|20'
|Foul by Mehdi Taremi (IR Iran).
Match Stats
IRN
USA
Possession
40% 60%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
2 (1)
|IRN
|USA
|3
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|England
|2
|+4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|-2
|3
|3
|United States
|2
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|-2
|1
World Cup News
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, reaction and how to watch
The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Check back here daily for results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names in Qatar.
Ogden names Senegal, not Netherlands, the best in Group A
Mark Ogden explains why he think Senegal are the stronger of the two sides to advance from Group A at the World Cup.
USMNT start Sargent, Carter-Vickers for Iran World Cup group-stage decider
United States coach Gregg Berhalter has made two changes for Tuesday's decisive World Cup Group B match against Iran in Qatar.
2022 World Cup VAR review: Every decision in Qatar analysed
We're analysing every VAR decision made throughout all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup.
World Cup 2022: How every team can reach the round of 16
The group stage at the 2022 World Cup continues, as 16 teams look to win a place in the knockouts. Here's what every nation needs.
Senegal advance as Kalidou Koulibaly turns the tie to send Ecuador home
Senegal beat Ecuador to seal a spot in the World Cup's round of 16, but needed their captain to turn things around with 20 minutes left.