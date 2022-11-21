  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Edson Álvarez Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Saleh Al-Shehri Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Ali Al-Hassan Yellow Card
  • 37
    • On: Riyadh Sharahili|Off: Ali Al-Bulayhi
Saudi Arabia Logo Saudi Arabia KSA Mexico MEX Mexico Logo
Tap an icon to see more
KSA
4-4-2
MEX
4-2-3-1
KSA
4-4-2
  • 21Al-Owais
  • 5Al-Bulayhi
    On: Riyadh Sharahili | Off: Ali Al-Bulayhi
  • 17Altambakti
  • 4Al-Amri
  • 2Al-Ghannam
  • 10Al-Dawsari
  • 12Abdulhamid
  • 15Al-Hassan
  • 9Al-Brikan
  • 23Kanno
  • 11Al-Shehri
No. Name
21 Mohammed Al-Owais
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Abdulelah Al-Amri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ali Al-Bulayhi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37' 26  Riyadh Sharahili
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Hassan Altambakti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Mohamed Kanno
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Ali Al-Hassan  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Saud Abdulhamid
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Sultan Al-Ghannam
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Saleh Al-Shehri  28'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Salem Al-Dawsari
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Feras Al-Brikan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
24 Nasser Al-Dawsari
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Nawaf Al-Aqidi
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Hatan Bahbri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Haitham Asiri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Nawaf Al-Abid
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Sami Al-Naji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Abdullah Madu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Abdullah Otayf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Mohammed Al-Yami
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Abdulrahman Al-Obud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FS1
  • Lusail, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Michael Oliver

Match Commentary

45'+3' Hand ball by Orbelín Pineda (Mexico).
45'+2' Offside, Mexico. Jesús Gallardo tries a through ball, but Alexis Vega is caught offside.
45'+2' Saleh Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

KSA
MEX

Possession

30% 70%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
11 (3)
KSA MEX
9 Fouls 8
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
0 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.