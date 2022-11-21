-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Edson Álvarez Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Saleh Al-Shehri Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Ali Al-Hassan Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
On: Riyadh Sharahili|Off: Ali Al-Bulayhi
-
- Al-Owais
- Al-BulayhiOn: Riyadh Sharahili | Off: Ali Al-Bulayhi
- Altambakti
- Al-Amri
- Al-Ghannam
- Al-Dawsari
- Abdulhamid
- Al-Hassan
- Al-Brikan
- Kanno
- Al-Shehri
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
37' 26 Riyadh Sharahili
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ali Al-Hassan 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Saleh Al-Shehri 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Hatan Bahbri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sami Al-Naji
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Ochoa
- Gallardo
- Moreno
- Montes
- Sánchez
- Chávez
- Álvarez
- Vega
- Pineda
- Lozano
- Martín
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Luis Chávez
Goals 0
|
4 Edson Álvarez 16'
Goals 0
|
20 Henry Martín
Goals 0
|
10 Alexis Vega
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rodolfo Cota
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|Hand ball by Orbelín Pineda (Mexico).
|45'+2'
|Offside, Mexico. Jesús Gallardo tries a through ball, but Alexis Vega is caught offside.
|45'+2'
|Saleh Al Shehri (Saudi Arabia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|KSA
|MEX
|9
|Fouls
|8
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Poland
|2
|+2
|4
|2
|Argentina
|2
|+1
|3
|3
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|-1
|3
|4
|Mexico
|2
|-2
|1
