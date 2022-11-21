  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 39
    • Lionel Messi Penalty - Saved
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Poland 0, Argentina 0.
  • 45
    • On: Michal Skoras|Off: Karol Swiderski
  • 45
    • On: Jakub Kaminski|Off: Przemyslaw Frankowski
  • 46
    • Alexis Mac Allister Goal
  • 49
    • Marcos Acuña Yellow Card
  • 59
    • On: Leandro Paredes|Off: Ángel Di María
  • 59
    • On: Nicolás Tagliafico|Off: Marcos Acuña
  • 62
    • On: Damian Szymanski|Off: Krystian Bielik
  • 67
    • Julián Álvarez Goal
  • 72
    • On: Artur Jedrzejczyk|Off: Bartosz Bereszynski
  • 78
    • Grzegorz Krychowiak Yellow Card
  • 79
    • On: Germán Pezzella|Off: Enzo Fernández
  • 79
    • On: Lautaro Martínez|Off: Julián Álvarez
  • 83
    • On: Krzysztof Piatek|Off: Grzegorz Krychowiak
  • 84
    • On: Thiago Almada|Off: Alexis Mac Allister
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Poland Logo Poland POL Argentina ARG Argentina Logo
POL
4-4-2
ARG
4-3-3
POL
4-4-2
  • 1Szczesny
  • 18Bereszynski
    On: Artur Jedrzejczyk | Off: Bartosz Bereszynski
  • 14Kiwior
  • 15Glik
  • 2Cash
  • 24Frankowski
    On: Jakub Kaminski | Off: Przemyslaw Frankowski
  • 10Krychowiak
    On: Krzysztof Piatek | Off: Grzegorz Krychowiak
  • 6Bielik
    On: Damian Szymanski | Off: Krystian Bielik
  • 20Zielinski
  • 16Swiderski
    On: Michal Skoras | Off: Karol Swiderski
  • 9Lewandowski
No. Name
1 Wojciech Szczesny
Saves 9
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kamil Glik
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bartosz Bereszynski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
72' 3  Artur Jedrzejczyk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matty Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Grzegorz Krychowiak  78'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 23  Krzysztof Piatek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Krystian Bielik
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 8  Damian Szymanski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Przemyslaw Frankowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 13  Jakub Kaminski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Piotr Zielinski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Karol Swiderski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 26  Michal Skoras
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Robert Lewandowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Kamil Grabara
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Mateusz Wieteska
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Arkadiusz Milik
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Kamil Grosicki
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Nicola Zalewski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jan Bednarek
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Robert Gumny
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Lukasz Skorupski
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Sebastian Szymanski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Szymon Zurkowski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stadium 974
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Doha, Qatar
  • ATTENDANCE: 44,089
  • REFEREE: Danny Makkelie

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.
90'+7' Second Half ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.
90'+5' Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

POL
ARG

Possession

27% 73%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (0)
23 (12)
POL ARG
6 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 9
9 Saves 0
