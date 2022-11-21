Messi, Argentina dominate Poland to win Group C
Argentina turned in a dominant display to beat Poland at the World Cup to win Group C and advance to the last 16 at Stadium 974 in Qatar.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 9
|
14 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
|
15 Kamil Glik
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 3 Artur Jedrzejczyk
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Grzegorz Krychowiak 78'
Goals 0
83' 23 Krzysztof Piatek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 8 Damian Szymanski
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 13 Jakub Kaminski
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 26 Michal Skoras
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Robert Gumny
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Marcos Acuña 49'
Goals 0
59' 3 Nicolás Tagliafico
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
79' 6 Germán Pezzella
Goals 0
|
20 Alexis Mac Allister 46'
Goals 1
84' 16 Thiago Almada
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
9 Julián Álvarez 67'
Goals 1
79' 22 Lautaro Martínez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 5 Leandro Paredes
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, Poland 0, Argentina 2.
|90'+5'
|Lionel Messi (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|POL
|ARG
|6
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|9
|9
|Saves
|0
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Argentina
|3
|+3
|6
|2
|Poland
|3
|0
|4
|3
|Mexico
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Saudi Arabia
|3
|-2
|3
