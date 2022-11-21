Australia AUS
Denmark DEN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
4
-
Aziz Behich Yellow Card
-
4-4-2
- Ryan
- Behich
- Rowles
- Souttar
- Degenek
- Goodwin
- Irvine
- Mooy
- Leckie
- Duke
- McGree
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Aziz Behich 4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Aaron Mooy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Riley McGree
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Garang Kuol
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Awer Mabil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Keanu Baccus
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Joel King
Goals 0
|
20 Thomas Deng
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Schmeichel
- Maehle
- Christensen
- Andersen
- Kristensen
- Jensen
- Hojbjerg
- Lindstrom
- Eriksen
- Skov Olsen
- Braithwaite
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Robert Skov
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Jonas Wind
Goals 0
|
18 Daniel Wass
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Janoub Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Wakrah, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Mustapha Ghorbal
Match Commentary
|14'
|Attempt missed. Andreas Skov Olsen (Denmark) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
|12'
|Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Mathew Ryan.
|11'
|Attempt saved. Mathias Jensen (Denmark) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
Match Stats
AUS
DEN
Possession
32% 68%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (0)
3 (1)
|AUS
|DEN
|1
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
