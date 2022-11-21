-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Livakovic
- Sosa
- Gvardiol
- Lovren
- Juranovic
- Kovacic
- Brozovic
- Modric
- Perisic
- Livaja
- Kramaric
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
|
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Castagne
- Vertonghen
- Alderweireld
- Meunier
- Witsel
- Dendoncker
- Carrasco
- Mertens
- De Bruyne
- Trossard
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jérémy Doku
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Loïs Openda
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Eden Hazard
Goals 0
|
20 Hans Vanaken
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
26 Zeno Debast
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Anthony Taylor
Match Commentary
|39'
|Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|39'
|Foul by Axel Witsel (Belgium).
|36'
|Jan Vertonghen (Belgium) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRO
|BEL
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
World Cup News
Milos Degenek: Messi is the greatest, but he's human
Australia and Columbus Crew defender Milos Degenek talks about his admiration for Lionel Messi before facing Argentina in the round of 16 at the World Cup.
FIFA opens new investigation of anti-gay chants from Mexico fans
FIFA opened a second investigation on Thursday into potentially discriminatory chants heard from Mexico fans during their 2-1 win over Saudi Arabia.
Cristiano Ronaldo '50-50' to face South Korea - Portugal boss
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said that Cristiano Ronaldo's availability is still in question for their closing Group H match against South Korea.
Luis Suárez isn't sorry about handball vs. Ghana
Uruguay striker Luiz Suárez says he doesn't need to apologize for his infamous handball vs. Ghana at the 2010 World Cup.
Uruguay's Luis Suarez refuses to apologise for 2010 World Cup handball incident
Luis Suarez said he won't apologise for the controversial handball incident that denied Ghana a place in the 2010 World Cup semifinals.
England's Declan Rice: Other nations should fear us at World Cup
Declan Rice believes other nations should fear England and said they are aiming to give the country a Christmas present by winning the World Cup.