-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
10
-
Memphis Depay Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Daley Blind Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Teun Koopmeiners|Off: Davy Klaassen
-
-
45
-
On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Marten de Roon
-
-
45
-
On: Giovanni Reyna|Off: Jesús Ferreira
-
-
60
-
Teun Koopmeiners Yellow Card
-
-
67
-
On: Brenden Aaronson|Off: Timothy Weah
-
-
67
-
On: Haji Wright|Off: Weston McKennie
-
- Noppert
- Aké
- van Dijk
- Timber
- Blind
- de Jong
- de RoonOn: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Marten de Roon
- Dumfries
- KlaassenOn: Teun Koopmeiners | Off: Davy Klaassen
- Depay
- Gakpo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 7 Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 20 Teun Koopmeiners 60'
Goals 0
|
17 Daley Blind 45'+1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Memphis Depay 10'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Noa Lang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Turner
- Robinson
- Ream
- Zimmerman
- Dest
- McKennieOn: Haji Wright | Off: Weston McKennie
- Adams
- Musah
- Pulisic
- FerreiraOn: Giovanni Reyna | Off: Jesús Ferreira
- WeahOn: Brenden Aaronson | Off: Timothy Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 7 Giovanni Reyna
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
67' 11 Brenden Aaronson
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
25 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
26 Joe Scally
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Match Commentary
|74'
|Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Haji Wright.
|72'
|Offside, USA. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.
|71'
|Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NED
|USA
|8
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|3
|4
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|4
World Cup News
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Schedule, reaction and how to watch
The 2022 FIFA World Cup runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. Check back here daily for results, news coverage and stories on the biggest names in Qatar.
Kalidou Koulibaly key to Senegal's hopes of shocking England at World Cup
If the injured Sadio Mane is Senegal's star player, Kalidou Koulibaly is the cement and will be crucial to their hopes of beating England..
Brazil's Gabriel Jesus, Alex Telles out of World Cup as injury crisis deepens
Brazil have suffered two injury setbacks with both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of the rest of the tournament.
France's key to winning another World Cup is keeping a happy camp in Qatar
France coach Didier Deschamps is determined to have a happy camp at the World Cup, and his squad has everything it needs to relax away from games.
What's it like playing at a World Cup without a club? Cristiano Ronaldo and only few others know
Ronaldo is part of a rare group: World Cup players without a club to call home. For some players it's a distraction; for others, it's motivation.
England's World Cup selection issues surround loyalty vs. form
Gareth Southgate has an issue ahead of England's World Cup knockout game with Senegal: pick players on form or past international performance?