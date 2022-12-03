  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 10
    • Memphis Depay Goal
  • 45+1
    • Daley Blind Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Teun Koopmeiners|Off: Davy Klaassen
  • 45
    • On: Steven Bergwijn|Off: Marten de Roon
  • 45
    • On: Giovanni Reyna|Off: Jesús Ferreira
  • 60
    • Teun Koopmeiners Yellow Card
  • 67
    • On: Brenden Aaronson|Off: Timothy Weah
  • 67
    • On: Haji Wright|Off: Weston McKennie
Netherlands Logo Netherlands NED United States USA United States Logo
NED
3-4-1-2
USA
4-3-3
NED
3-4-1-2
  • 23Noppert
  • 5Aké
  • 4van Dijk
  • 2Timber
  • 17Blind
  • 21de Jong
  • 15de Roon
    On: Steven Bergwijn | Off: Marten de Roon
  • 22Dumfries
  • 14Klaassen
    On: Teun Koopmeiners | Off: Davy Klaassen
  • 10Depay
  • 8Gakpo
No. Name
23 Andries Noppert
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Jurriën Timber
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Frenkie de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Marten de Roon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 7  Steven Bergwijn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Davy Klaassen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 20  Teun Koopmeiners  60'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Daley Blind  45'+1'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Denzel Dumfries
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Memphis Depay  10'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
11 Steven Berghuis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Vincent Janssen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Kenneth Taylor
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Tyrell Malacia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Justin Bijlow
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Noa Lang
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Matthijs de Ligt
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Wout Weghorst
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Remko Pasveer
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Luuk de Jong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Stefan de Vrij
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Jeremie Frimpong
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Al Rayyan, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Wilton Pereira Sampaio

Match Commentary

74' Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (USA) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Haji Wright.
72' Offside, USA. Giovanni Reyna tries a through ball, but Haji Wright is caught offside.
71' Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match Stats

NED
USA

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (5)
12 (5)
NED USA
8 Fouls 2
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 3
4 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 4
