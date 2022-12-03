-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Lloris
- Hernández
- Upamecano
- Varane
- Koundé
- Rabiot
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Szczesny
- Bereszynski
- Kiwior
- Glik
- Cash
- Krychowiak
- Frankowski
- Szymanski
- Zielinski
- Kaminski
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
15 Kamil Glik
Goals 0
|
14 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Robert Gumny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Thumama Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Jesús Valenzuela
Match Commentary
|22'
|Attempt saved. Jules Koundé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Aurélien Tchouaméni.
|21'
|Attempt missed. Robert Lewandowski (Poland) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
|17'
|Attempt saved. Ousmane Dembélé (France) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|FRA
|POL
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|3
