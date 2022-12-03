England ENG
Senegal SEN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
38
-
Jordan Henderson Goal
-
-
45+3
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Pickford
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Stones
- Walker
- Bellingham
- Rice
- Henderson
- Foden
- Kane
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Jordan Henderson 38'
Goals 1
|
9 Harry Kane 45'+3'
Goals 1
|
20 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
17 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Mendy
- Jakobs
- Diallo
- Koulibaly
- Sabaly
- Mendy
- Ciss
- Sarr
- Ndiaye
- Diatta
- Dia
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Pathé Ciss
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bamba Dieng
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Alfred Gomis
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Pape Gueye
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Iván Arcides Barton Cisneros
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, England 2, Senegal 0.
|45'+3'
|Goal! England 2, Senegal 0. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Phil Foden following a fast break.
|45'+1'
|Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
ENG
SEN
Possession
65% 35%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
3 (1)
|ENG
|SEN
|5
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
World Cup News
England's Raheem Sterling ruled out against Senegal due to 'family matter'
England's Raheem Sterling was ruled out of the nation's World Cup round of 16 clash with Senegal because of a "family matter," the FA said Sunday.
Why Mbappe is the best player at this World Cup
Mark Ogden gives his analysis on the best players in Qatar so far.
2022 World Cup VAR review: Every decision in Qatar analysed
We're analysing every VAR decision made throughout all 64 games at the 2022 World Cup.
France's Kylian Mbappe having World Cup of his 'dreams'
Kylian Mbappe said he is having the "competition of my dreams" at the World Cup after scoring two goals in France's 3-1 win against Poland.
How impressive has Olivier Giroud's career been?
Gab Marcotti and Craig Burley praise Olivier Giroud after he became France's all-time top men's scorer.
FIFA could abandon three-team groups for 2026 World Cup
Arsene Wenger, FIFA's chief of global football, said a final decision has not yet been made on the format for the 2026 World Cup.