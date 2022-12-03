-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Bounou
- Mazraoui
- Saïss
- Aguerd
- Hakimi
- Amallah
- Amrabat
- Ounahi
- Boufal
- En-Nesyri
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Ilias Chair
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Badr Benoun
Goals 0
|
20 Achraf Dari
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Simón
- Alba
- Laporte
- Rodri
- Llorente
- Pedri
- Busquets
- Gavi
- Olmo
- Asensio
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
23 Unai Simón
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Pedri
Goals 0
|
9 Gavi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Álex Balde
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 David Raya
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Yeremy Pino
Goals 0
|
19 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Education City Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Fernando Rapallini
Match Commentary
|58'
|Pedri (Spain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|58'
|Foul by Hakim Ziyech (Morocco).
|56'
|Offside, Morocco. Sofyan Amrabat tries a through ball, but Youssef En-Nesyri is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAR
|ESP
|8
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
