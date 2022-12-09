-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
42
-
Youssef En-Nesyri Goal - Header
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
51
-
On: João Cancelo|Off: Raphaël Guerreiro
-
-
51
-
On: Cristiano Ronaldo|Off: Rúben Neves
-
-
57
-
On: Achraf Dari|Off: Romain Saïss
-
-
65
-
On: Walid Cheddira|Off: Selim Amallah
-
-
65
-
On: Badr Benoun|Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
-
- Bounou
- Attiyat-Allah
- SaïssOn: Achraf Dari | Off: Romain Saïss
- El Yamiq
- Hakimi
- AmallahOn: Walid Cheddira | Off: Selim Amallah
- Amrabat
- Ounahi
- Boufal
- En-NesyriOn: Badr Benoun | Off: Youssef En-Nesyri
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
57' 20 Achraf Dari
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 21 Walid Cheddira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Youssef En-Nesyri 42'
Goals 1
65' 24 Badr Benoun
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Ilias Chair
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Costa
- GuerreiroOn: João Cancelo | Off: Raphaël Guerreiro
- Dias
- Pepe
- Dalot
- Otávio
- NevesOn: Cristiano Ronaldo | Off: Rúben Neves
- Silva
- Félix
- Ramos
- Fernandes
|No.
|Name
|
22 Diogo Costa
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
3 Pepe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
51' 20 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Rúben Neves
Goals 0
51' 7 Cristiano Ronaldo
Goals 0
|
25 Otávio
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 José Sá
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 João Mário
Goals 0
|
15 Rafael Leão
Goals 0
|
16 Vitinha
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Thumama Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Facundo Tello
Match Commentary
|67'
|Otávio (Portugal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|67'
|Foul by Achraf Hakimi (Morocco).
|65'
|Foul by Badr Benoun (Morocco).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAR
|POR
|8
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
