-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
17
-
Aurélien Tchouaméni Goal
-
- Pickford
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Stones
- Walker
- Bellingham
- Rice
- Henderson
- Foden
- Kane
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
17 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Hernández
- Upamecano
- Varane
- Koundé
- Rabiot
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Aurélien Tchouaméni 17'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Match Commentary
|29'
|Corner, England. Conceded by Hugo Lloris.
|29'
|Attempt saved. Harry Kane (England) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
|22'
|Attempt blocked. Jude Bellingham (England) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jordan Henderson.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ENG
|FRA
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|3
World Cup News
In his likely World Cup finale, Cristiano Ronaldo's calm, subdued effort not enough for Portugal
In the last game of his fifth (and final?) World Cup appearance, Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't add on to his list of big moments at the tournament.
FIFA charges Argentina for disorder during Netherlands quarterfinal
FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for their actions during their contentious World Cup quarterfinal win against the Netherlands.
Portugal's Fernando Santos has 'no regrets' for benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he has "no regrets" about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo despite their World Cup exit to Morocco.
Burley lauds history-making Morocco
Craig Burley is full of praise for Morocco's performance and resilience after they become the first African team to make it to a World Cup semifinal.
Why Portugal fans have so much to thank Ronaldo for
Gabby Amado praises Cristiano Ronaldo for the impact he has had on Portuguese football after his World Cup dream ended at the hands of Morocco.
Morocco make history as World Cup fairy tale continues with shock win over Portugal to reach semifinals
Morocco were huge underdogs ahead of their game vs. Portugal but became the first African side to advance to the World Cup semifinals.