-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Martínez
- Tagliafico
- Otamendi
- Romero
- Molina
- Mac Allister
- Fernández
- Paredes
- De Paul
- Álvarez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Livakovic
- Sosa
- Gvardiol
- Lovren
- Juranovic
- Kovacic
- Brozovic
- Modric
- Perisic
- Kramaric
- Pasalic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Daniele Orsato
Match Commentary
|13'
|Foul by Luka Modric (Croatia).
|13'
|Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|7'
|Nicolás Tagliafico (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARG
|CRO
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
World Cup News
Hugo Lloris reveals he text Harry Kane after penalty miss
Hugo Lloris believes Harry Kane can be proud of his performances during the World Cup with England.
Morocco's football fairy tale: How Walid Regragui has brought the Atlas Lions together
No one expected them to reach the World Cup semis, but for Morocco -- and coach Walid Regragui -- it is yet another step on a remarkable journey.
Hugo Lloris texted Harry Kane after penalty miss in England's World Cup exit
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris sent a text to Harry Kane after his Tottenham teammate's penalty miss in the World Cup quarterfinal loss on Saturday.
Lionel Messi set to break Lothar Matthaus' record for most men's World Cup appearances this week
Whether he lifts the trophy or not, Lionel Messi is set to end the World Cup with a record that has gone unbroken for almost a quarter of a century.
Ronaldo says Neymar should have psychological support after World Cup pressure cooker
Brazil great Ronaldo believes Neymar should have psychological help to deal with the "disproportionate pressure" from the World Cup.
Yassine 'Bono' Bounou embodies the humility and spirit of Morocco's magical World Cup run
Yassine Bounou was born in Canada, loves Argentina and has flourished as a pro in Spain, but he also embodies the spirit of Morocco's magical run.