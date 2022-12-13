-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Theo Hernández Goal
-
-
21
-
On: Selim Amallah|Off: Romain Saïss
-
-
27
-
Sofiane Boufal Yellow Card
-
- Lloris
- Hernández
- Konaté
- Varane
- Koundé
- Fofana
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Theo Hernández 5'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Bounou
- Mazraoui
- El Yamiq
- SaïssOn: Selim Amallah | Off: Romain Saïss
- Dari
- Hakimi
- Boufal
- Amrabat
- Ounahi
- Ziyech
- En-Nesyri
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
20 Achraf Dari
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
21' 15 Selim Amallah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Sofiane Boufal 27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
24 Badr Benoun
Goals 0
|
13 Ilias Chair
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Match Commentary
|39'
|Corner, France. Conceded by Jawad El Yamiq.
|37'
|Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco).
|37'
|Aurélien Tchouaméni (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|FRA
|MAR
|5
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
