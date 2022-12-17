-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Josko Gvardiol Goal - Header
-
-
9
-
Achraf Dari Goal - Header
-
-
42
-
Mislav Orsic Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Ilias Chair|Off: Abdelhamid Sabiri
-
-
56
-
On: Azzedine Ounahi|Off: Bilal El Khannouss
-
-
61
-
On: Nikola Vlasic|Off: Andrej Kramaric
-
-
64
-
On: Badr Benoun|Off: Achraf Dari
-
-
64
-
On: Anass Zaroury|Off: Sofiane Boufal
-
- Livakovic
- Perisic
- Gvardiol
- Sutalo
- Stanisic
- Kovacic
- Modric
- Orsic
- KramaricOn: Nikola Vlasic | Off: Andrej Kramaric
- Majer
- Livaja
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
20 Josko Gvardiol 7'
Goals 1
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 13 Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
|
18 Mislav Orsic 42'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Bounou
- Attiyat-Allah
- DariOn: Badr Benoun | Off: Achraf Dari
- El Yamiq
- Hakimi
- SabiriOn: Ilias Chair | Off: Abdelhamid Sabiri
- Amrabat
- El KhannoussOn: Azzedine Ounahi | Off: Bilal El Khannouss
- BoufalOn: Anass Zaroury | Off: Sofiane Boufal
- En-Nesyri
- Ziyech
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
20 Achraf Dari 9'
Goals 1
64' 24 Badr Benoun
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 13 Ilias Chair
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
56' 8 Azzedine Ounahi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 10 Anass Zaroury
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim
Match Commentary
|65'
|Jawad El Yamiq (Morocco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|65'
|Foul by Marko Livaja (Croatia).
|64'
|Substitution, Morocco. Anass Zaroury replaces Sofiane Boufal.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRO
|MAR
|9
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
