-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
9
-
Aymeric Laporte Yellow Card
-
-
9
-
Luka Modric Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Manchester City 0.
-
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Nacho
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Vinícius Júnior
- Modric
- Valverde
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric 9'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Toni Fuidias
Saves 0
|
16 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Laporte
- Dias
- Walker
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
14 Aymeric Laporte 9'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
-
REFEREE: Daniele Orsato
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Manchester City 0.
|45'+2'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Karim Benzema.
|45'+2'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|5
|4
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League News
Shakhtar Donetsk to move into UCL group stages after Villarreal loss
Shakhtar Donetsk are heading directly to the next Champions League group stage after Villarreal were eliminated in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Burley: All the pressure is still on Pep and Man City
Craig Burley says Man City have the lion's share of pressure on their shoulders, despite coming into leg two with the lead over Real Madrid.
Mohamed Salah: I want Liverpool to play Real Madrid in the Champions League final
With memories of the 2018 final still fresh, Mohamed Salah suggested he wants revenge against Real Madrid in this year's Champions League final.
Luis Diaz's drive and Jurgen Klopp's boldness keep Liverpool's Quadruple in play with Champions League final spot
After going down to Villarreal in the Champions League semifinal, Liverpool kicked into high gear like only they can.
Liverpool survive scare to beat Villarreal en route to Champions League final
Liverpool overcame a rocky first half to beat Villarreal 3-2 to book a spot in the Champions League final, winning the tie 5-2 on aggregate.
Which Premier League clubs will qualify for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League?
The Premier League season is in the final stretch, and the race for a place in Europe next season is starting to hot up. Here's who can qualify.