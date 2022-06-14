Pulisic starts as U.S. rallies for El Salvador draw
Jordan Morris came off the bench to score as the United States came from behind to draw with El Salvador in the CONCACAF Nations League.
|No.
|Name
|
1 Mario González 85'
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
5 Ronald Gómez 79'
Goals 0
|
13 Alexander Larín 35'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
87' 2 Lizandro Claros
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 7 Darwin Cerén
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 12 Cristian Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
86' 4 Erick Cabalceta
Goals 0
|
19 Kevin Reyes
Goals 0
61' 22 Roberto Molina
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Kevin Melara
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Tomas Romero
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
81' 14 Luca de la Torre
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Reggie Cannon 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
4 Tyler Adams 76'
Goals 0
80' 13 Jordan Morris 90'+1'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Weston McKennie
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
45' 9 Jesús Ferreira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
61' 7 Paul Arriola 70'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, El Salvador 1, USA 1.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, El Salvador 1, USA 1.
|90'+6'
|Attempt blocked. Lizandro Claros (El Salvador) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|SLV
|USA
|16
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow Cards
|2
|1
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|7
|4
|Saves
|0
