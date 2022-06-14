  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 35
    • Alexander Larín Goal
  • 45+1
    • Reggie Cannon Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Jesús Ferreira|Off: Haji Wright
  • 45
    • On: Weston McKennie|Off: Brenden Aaronson
  • 61
    • On: Darwin Cerén|Off: Brayan Landaverde
  • 61
    • On: Roberto Molina|Off: Kevin Reyes
  • 61
    • On: Paul Arriola|Off: Timothy Weah
  • 68
    • On: Cristian Gil|Off: Nelson Bonilla
  • 70
    • Paul Arriola Red Card
  • 76
    • Tyler Adams Yellow Card
  • 79
    • Ronald Gómez Red Card
  • 80
    • On: Jordan Morris|Off: Tyler Adams
  • 81
    • On: Luca de la Torre|Off: Cameron Carter-Vickers
  • 85
    • Mario González Yellow Card
  • 86
    • On: Erick Cabalceta|Off: Jairo Henríquez
  • 87
    • On: Lizandro Claros|Off: Bryan Tamacas
  • 90+1
    • Jordan Morris Goal - Header
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
El Salvador Logo El Salvador SLV United States USA United States Logo
Tap an icon to see more
SLV
4-3-3
USA
4-3-3
SLV
4-3-3
  • 1González
  • 13Larín
  • 3Domínguez
  • 5Gómez
  • 21Tamacas
    On: Lizandro Claros | Off: Bryan Tamacas
  • 8Landaverde
    On: Darwin Cerén | Off: Brayan Landaverde
  • 14Martínez
  • 6Orellana
  • 17Henríquez
    On: Erick Cabalceta | Off: Jairo Henríquez
  • 9Bonilla
    On: Cristian Gil | Off: Nelson Bonilla
  • 19Reyes
    On: Roberto Molina | Off: Kevin Reyes
No. Name
1 Mario González  85'
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Roberto Domínguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ronald Gómez  79'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
13 Alexander Larín  35'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Bryan Tamacas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
87' 2  Lizandro Claros
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Christian Martínez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Brayan Landaverde
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 7  Darwin Cerén
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Narciso Orellana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Nelson Bonilla
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 12  Cristian Gil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Jairo Henríquez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
86' 4  Erick Cabalceta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Kevin Reyes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
61' 22  Roberto Molina
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Kevin Melara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kévin Carabantes
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Tomas Romero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Eric Calvillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Joaquín Rivas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Eduardo Vigil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Enrico Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Cuscatlán
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FS1
  • San Salvador, El Salvador
  • REFEREE: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos

Match Commentary

- Match ends, El Salvador 1, USA 1.
90'+7' Second Half ends, El Salvador 1, USA 1.
90'+6' Attempt blocked. Lizandro Claros (El Salvador) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

SLV
USA

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (1)
10 (6)
SLV USA
16 Fouls 12
1 Yellow Cards 2
1 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 2
3 Corner Kicks 7
4 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.