Penalty Shootout
United States USA
Haiti HAI
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Alex Morgan Goal
-
-
23
-
Alex Morgan Goal - Header
-
-
40
-
Emily Fox Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Roselord Borgella Penalty - Missed
-
-
45+3
-
Roselord Borgella Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Margaret Purce|Off: Sophia Smith
-
-
58
-
On: Ashley Sanchez|Off: Rose Lavelle
-
-
68
-
On: Sofia Huerta|Off: Kelley O'Hara
-
-
68
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
-
-
74
-
On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Mallory Pugh
-
-
84
-
Margaret Purce Goal
-
-
90
-
On: Florsie Joseph|Off: Batcheba Louis
-
-
90
-
On: Betina Petit-Frère|Off: Roselord Borgella
-
-
90+2
-
On: Milan Pierre-Jerome|Off: Nerilia Mondesir
-
4-3-3
- Murphy
- Fox
- Sauerbrunn
- Cook
- O'HaraOn: Sofia Huerta | Off: Kelley O'Hara
- HoranOn: Kristie Mewis | Off: Lindsey Horan
- Sullivan
- LavelleOn: Ashley Sanchez | Off: Rose Lavelle
- PughOn: Megan Rapinoe | Off: Mallory Pugh
- Morgan
- SmithOn: Margaret Purce | Off: Sophia Smith
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Emily Fox 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 8 Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
58' 2 Ashley Sanchez
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan 16' 23'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
74' 15 Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
45' 23 Margaret Purce 84'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-4-2
- Larco
- Mathurin
- Louis
- Constant
- Surpris
- LouisOn: Florsie Joseph | Off: Batcheba Louis
- Jeudy
- Limage
- MondesirOn: Milan Pierre-Jerome | Off: Nerilia Mondesir
- BorgellaOn: Betina Petit-Frère | Off: Roselord Borgella
- Dumornay
|No.
|Name
|
23 Lara Larco
Saves 2
|
20 Kethna Louis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90' 15 Florsie Joseph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
90'+2' 16 Milan Pierre-Jerome
Goals 0
|
22 Roselord Borgella 45'+3'
Goals 0
90' 13 Betina Petit-Frère
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Dayana Louis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Universitario
-
,COVERAGE: CBSSN
-
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
-
REFEREE: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin
Match Commentary
|-
|Match ends, USA 3, Haiti Women 0.
|90'+3'
|Second Half ends, USA 3, Haiti Women 0.
|90'+2'
|Substitution, Haiti Women. Milan Pierre-Jerome replaces Nérilia Mondésir.
Match Stats
USA
HAI
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
17 (5)
7 (2)
|USA
|HAI
|9
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|6
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|2
