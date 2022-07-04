  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Alex Morgan Goal
  • 23
    • Alex Morgan Goal - Header
  • 40
    • Emily Fox Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Roselord Borgella Penalty - Missed
  • 45+3
    • Roselord Borgella Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Margaret Purce|Off: Sophia Smith
  • 58
    • On: Ashley Sanchez|Off: Rose Lavelle
  • 68
    • On: Sofia Huerta|Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 68
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 74
    • On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Mallory Pugh
  • 84
    • Margaret Purce Goal
  • 90
    • On: Florsie Joseph|Off: Batcheba Louis
  • 90
    • On: Betina Petit-Frère|Off: Roselord Borgella
  • 90+2
    • On: Milan Pierre-Jerome|Off: Nerilia Mondesir
United States USA Haiti HAI
USA
4-3-3
HAI
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
  • 18Murphy
  • 19Fox
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 3Cook
  • 5O'Hara
    On: Sofia Huerta | Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 10Horan
    On: Kristie Mewis | Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 17Sullivan
  • 16Lavelle
    On: Ashley Sanchez | Off: Rose Lavelle
  • 9Pugh
    On: Megan Rapinoe | Off: Mallory Pugh
  • 13Morgan
  • 11Smith
    On: Margaret Purce | Off: Sophia Smith
No. Name
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Becky Sauerbrunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Alana Cook
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Emily Fox  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kelley O'Hara
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 8  Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Andi Sullivan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lindsey Horan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
68' 22  Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
58' 2  Ashley Sanchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Alex Morgan  16' 23'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 3
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Mallory Pugh
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 15  Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 23  Margaret Purce  84'
Goals 1
  • Shots 4
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Taylor Kornieck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Alyssa Naeher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Emily Sonnett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Aubrey Kingsbury
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Universitario
  • ,
    COVERAGE: CBSSN
  • San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
  • REFEREE: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Match Commentary

- Match ends, USA 3, Haiti Women 0.
90'+3' Second Half ends, USA 3, Haiti Women 0.
90'+2' Substitution, Haiti Women. Milan Pierre-Jerome replaces Nérilia Mondésir.

Match Stats

USA
HAI

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

17 (5)
7 (2)
USA HAI
9 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
6 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 2
