  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 5
    • Sophia Smith Goal
  • 8
    • Sophia Smith Goal
  • 43
    • Den-Den Blackwood Yellow Card
  • 45+4
    • Ashley Sanchez Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Vyan Sampson|Off: Havana Solaun
  • 45
    • On: Margaret Purce|Off: Sophia Smith
  • 45
    • On: Emily Sonnett|Off: Emily Fox
  • 45
    • On: Paige Bailey-Gayle|Off: Jody Brown
  • 59
    • Rose Lavelle Goal
  • 60
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 60
    • On: Trinity Rodman|Off: Ashley Hatch
  • 63
    • On: Kaylssa Van Zanten|Off: Khadija Shaw
  • 63
    • On: Drew Spence|Off: Atlanta Primus
  • 65
    • On: Taylor Kornieck|Off: Rose Lavelle
Jamaica Logo Jamaica JAM United States USA United States Logo
JAM
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
JAM
4-4-2
  • 13Spencer
  • 14Blackwood
  • 4Swaby
  • 17Swaby
  • 19Wiltshire
  • 18Carter
  • 6Solaun
    On: Vyan Sampson | Off: Havana Solaun
  • 7Asher
  • 10Brown
    On: Paige Bailey-Gayle | Off: Jody Brown
  • 11Shaw
    On: Kaylssa Van Zanten | Off: Khadija Shaw
  • 20Primus
    On: Drew Spence | Off: Atlanta Primus
No. Name
13 Rebecca Spencer
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Chantelle Swaby
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Allyson Swaby
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Den-Den Blackwood  43'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Tiernny Wiltshire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Havana Solaun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 3  Vyan Sampson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Chinyelu Asher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Trudi Carter
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jody Brown
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 16  Paige Bailey-Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Khadija Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 15  Kaylssa Van Zanten
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Atlanta Primus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 9  Drew Spence
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
22 Mireya Grey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Olufolasade Adamolekun
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Sydney Schneider
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Yazmeen Jamieson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Satara Murray
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jade Bailey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Kayla McCoy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jayda Pelaia-Hylton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • ,
    COVERAGE: Paramount+
  • REFEREE: Melissa Borjas

Match Commentary

71' Attempt missed. Ashley Sanchez (USA) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
69' Corner, USA. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.
69' Attempt saved. Mallory Pugh (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Kornieck.

Match Stats

JAM
USA

Possession

31% 69%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
16 (8)
JAM USA
7 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 6
0 Corner Kicks 5
5 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.