-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
5
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
-
8
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
-
43
-
Den-Den Blackwood Yellow Card
-
-
45+4
-
Ashley Sanchez Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Vyan Sampson|Off: Havana Solaun
-
-
45
-
On: Margaret Purce|Off: Sophia Smith
-
-
45
-
On: Emily Sonnett|Off: Emily Fox
-
-
45
-
On: Paige Bailey-Gayle|Off: Jody Brown
-
-
59
-
Rose Lavelle Goal
-
-
60
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
-
-
60
-
On: Trinity Rodman|Off: Ashley Hatch
-
-
63
-
On: Kaylssa Van Zanten|Off: Khadija Shaw
-
-
63
-
On: Drew Spence|Off: Atlanta Primus
-
-
65
-
On: Taylor Kornieck|Off: Rose Lavelle
-
- Spencer
- Blackwood
- Swaby
- Swaby
- Wiltshire
- Carter
- SolaunOn: Vyan Sampson | Off: Havana Solaun
- Asher
- BrownOn: Paige Bailey-Gayle | Off: Jody Brown
- ShawOn: Kaylssa Van Zanten | Off: Khadija Shaw
- PrimusOn: Drew Spence | Off: Atlanta Primus
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Den-Den Blackwood 43'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 3 Vyan Sampson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Trudi Carter
Goals 0
|
10 Jody Brown
Goals 0
45' 16 Paige Bailey-Gayle
Goals 0
|
11 Khadija Shaw
Goals 0
63' 15 Kaylssa Van Zanten
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 9 Drew Spence
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Mireya Grey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Naeher
- FoxOn: Emily Sonnett | Off: Emily Fox
- Girma
- Cook
- Huerta
- Sanchez
- HoranOn: Kristie Mewis | Off: Lindsey Horan
- LavelleOn: Taylor Kornieck | Off: Rose Lavelle
- Pugh
- HatchOn: Trinity Rodman | Off: Ashley Hatch
- SmithOn: Margaret Purce | Off: Sophia Smith
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Emily Fox
Goals 0
45' 14 Emily Sonnett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
2 Ashley Sanchez 45'+4'
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle 59'
Goals 1
65' 20 Taylor Kornieck
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 6 Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith 5' 8'
Goals 2
45' 23 Margaret Purce
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
,COVERAGE: Paramount+
-
REFEREE: Melissa Borjas
Match Commentary
|71'
|Attempt missed. Ashley Sanchez (USA) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Emily Sonnett.
|69'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Rebecca Spencer.
|69'
|Attempt saved. Mallory Pugh (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Taylor Kornieck.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|JAM
|USA
|7
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|6
|0
|Corner Kicks
|5
|5
|Saves
|1
