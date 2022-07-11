  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 34
    • Cristina Ferral Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, USA 0, Mexico 0.
  • 61
    • On: Diana Ordoñez|Off: Alicia Cervantes
  • 61
    • On: Lizbeth Ovalle|Off: Carolina Jaramillo
  • 63
    • On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Sophia Smith
  • 63
    • On: Sofia Huerta|Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 64
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Andi Sullivan
  • 64
    • On: Rose Lavelle|Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 68
    • Kenti Robles Yellow Card
United States Logo United States USA Mexico MEX Mexico Logo
Tap an icon to see more
USA
4-3-3
MEX
4-3-3
USA
4-3-3
  • 18Murphy
  • 14Sonnett
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 12Girma
  • 5O'Hara
    On: Sofia Huerta | Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 10Horan
    On: Rose Lavelle | Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 17Sullivan
    On: Kristie Mewis | Off: Andi Sullivan
  • 2Sanchez
  • 11Smith
    On: Megan Rapinoe | Off: Sophia Smith
  • 13Morgan
  • 23Purce
No. Name
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Becky Sauerbrunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Emily Sonnett
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kelley O'Hara
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 8  Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Andi Sullivan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 22  Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lindsey Horan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 16  Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ashley Sanchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
63' 15  Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Margaret Purce
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
21 Aubrey Kingsbury
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Alyssa Naeher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Mallory Pugh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Alana Cook
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Taylor Kornieck
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Universitario
  • ,
    COVERAGE: Paramount+
  • San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
  • REFEREE: Myriam Marcotte

Match Commentary

69' Attempt missed. Kristie Mewis (USA) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Morgan following a corner.
68' Corner, USA. Conceded by Kenti Robles.
68' Kenti Robles (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Match Stats

USA
MEX

Possession

68% 32%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (4)
3 (0)
USA MEX
5 Fouls 8
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
7 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 4
Data is currently unavailable.