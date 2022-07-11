-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
34
-
Cristina Ferral Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, USA 0, Mexico 0.
-
-
61
-
On: Diana Ordoñez|Off: Alicia Cervantes
-
-
61
-
On: Lizbeth Ovalle|Off: Carolina Jaramillo
-
-
63
-
On: Megan Rapinoe|Off: Sophia Smith
-
-
63
-
On: Sofia Huerta|Off: Kelley O'Hara
-
-
64
-
On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Andi Sullivan
-
-
64
-
On: Rose Lavelle|Off: Lindsey Horan
-
-
68
-
Kenti Robles Yellow Card
-
- Murphy
- Sonnett
- Sauerbrunn
- Girma
- O'HaraOn: Sofia Huerta | Off: Kelley O'Hara
- HoranOn: Rose Lavelle | Off: Lindsey Horan
- SullivanOn: Kristie Mewis | Off: Andi Sullivan
- Sanchez
- SmithOn: Megan Rapinoe | Off: Sophia Smith
- Morgan
- Purce
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 8 Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
63' 15 Megan Rapinoe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- González
- López
- Montero
- Ferral
- Robles
- JaramilloOn: Lizbeth Ovalle | Off: Carolina Jaramillo
- Delgado
- García
- Sánchez
- CervantesOn: Diana Ordoñez | Off: Alicia Cervantes
- Mayor
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
15 Cristina Ferral 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Kenti Robles 68'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 17 Lizbeth Ovalle
Goals 0
|
20 Diana García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
61' 22 Diana Ordoñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Universitario
-
,COVERAGE: Paramount+
-
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
-
REFEREE: Myriam Marcotte
Match Commentary
|69'
|Attempt missed. Kristie Mewis (USA) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Morgan following a corner.
|68'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Kenti Robles.
|68'
|Kenti Robles (Mexico) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|MEX
|5
|Fouls
|8
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|7
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|4
