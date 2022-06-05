-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
35
-
On: Sebastián Coates|Off: José Giménez
-
- Johnson
- Scally
- Long
- Zimmerman
- Yedlin
- Musah
- Adams
- McKennie
- Pulisic
- Ferreira
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
25 Sean Johnson
Saves 1
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Muslera
- GiménezOn: Sebastián Coates | Off: José Giménez
- Godín
- Cáceres
- Viña
- Gorriarán
- Arambarri
- Ugarte
- Varela
- Núñez
- Gómez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
35' 19 Sebastián Coates
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Matías Viña
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
18 Maxi Gómez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Kansas City, KS
-
REFEREE: Adonai Gonzalez
Match Commentary
|35'
|Attempt missed. Weston McKennie (USA) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Christian Pulisic with a cross following a corner.
|35'
|Substitution, Uruguay. Sebastián Coates replaces José Giménez because of an injury.
|32'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by José Giménez.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|URU
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|1
Friendly News
Lionel Messi scores five goals as Argentina extends unbeaten run to 33 games
Lionel Messi scored five goals for Argentina in a runaway 5-0 win over Estonia in a friendly in Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.
Haji Wright's winding road back to USMNT picture could take him to the World Cup
Not every USMNT player has a straight path when it comes to career trajectory. It may be why Haji Wright's journey could be key in Qatar.
Uruguay had little problem handling Mexico. What should the USMNT expect from Edinson Cavani & Co.?
Uruguay, fresh off a emphatic win over Mexico, will be brimming with confidence as it prepares for the USMNT in another critical pre-World Cup test.
What does Nigeria need to motivate themselves for better results?
Colin Udoh still believes there's hope for Nigeria after two straight losses against Mexico and Ecuador.
Uruguay trounces Mexico 3-0 on Edinson Cavani's brace in friendly
Edinson Cavani scored twice in the second half as Uruguay earned a 3-0 victory in a friendly against Mexico on Thursday.
Roster wrinkles pay dividends for USMNT, Berhalter in pre-World Cup win over Morocco
With the World Cup less than six months away, deploying different lineups can carry a bit of risk. In the USMNT's win on Wednesday, it paid off.