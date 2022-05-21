-
6
-
Amadine Henry Goal
-
-
14
-
On: Kadeisha Buchanan|Off: Ellie Carpenter
-
-
23
-
Ada Hegerberg Goal
-
- Paños
- Rolfö
- León
- Paredes
- Torrejón
- Putellas
- Guijarro
- Bonmati
- Caldentey
- Hermoso
- Graham Hansen
|No.
|Name
|Substitutes
|
23 Ingrid Engen
|
24 Gemma Font
- Endler
- Bacha
- Renard
- Mbock Bathy
- CarpenterOn: Kadeisha Buchanan | Off: Ellie Carpenter
- Henry
- Horan
- Malard
- Macario
- Cascarino
- Hegerberg
|No.
|Name
|
14' 21 Kadeisha Buchanan
|
6 Amadine Henry 6'
|
14 Ada Hegerberg 23'
|Substitutes
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Stadium
-
,
-
Torino, Italy
-
REFEREE: Lina Lehtovaara
Match Commentary
|23'
|Goal! Barcelona Femenino 0, Lyon Féminines 2. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Selma Bacha with a cross.
|20'
|Attempt missed. Ada Hegerberg (Lyon Féminines) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
|18'
|Foul by Wendie Renard (Lyon Féminines).
