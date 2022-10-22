  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 22
    • Erling Haaland Goal
  • 26
    • Moises Caicedo Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Erling Haaland Penalty - Scored
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 0.
  • 45
    • On: Tariq Lamptey|Off: Adam Lallana
  • 53
    • Leandro Trossard Goal
  • 54
    • Riyad Mahrez Yellow Card
  • 61
    • Pascal Groß Yellow Card
  • 62
    • On: Phil Foden|Off: Riyad Mahrez
  • 66
    • On: Pervis Estupiñán|Off: Joël Veltman
  • 74
    • Pervis Estupiñán Yellow Card
  • 75
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 77
    • On: Cole Palmer|Off: Jack Grealish
  • 79
    • On: Deniz Undav|Off: Danny Welbeck
  • 80
    • On: Julián Álvarez|Off: Erling Haaland
  • 87
    • On: Billy Gilmour|Off: Alexis Mac Allister
  • 87
    • On: Jeremy Sarmiento|Off: Pascal Groß
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Brighton & Hove Albion Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
4-3-3
BHA
3-4-1-2
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 20Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 10Grealish
    On: Cole Palmer | Off: Jack Grealish
  • 9Haaland
    On: Julián Álvarez | Off: Erling Haaland
  • 26Mahrez
    On: Phil Foden | Off: Riyad Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  75'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland  22' 43'
Goals 2
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80' 19  Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77' 80  Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez  54'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62' 47  Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Stefan Ortega
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • ATTENDANCE: 53,223
  • REFEREE: Craig Pawson

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
90'+6' Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
90'+6' Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

MNC
BHA

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (4)
8 (2)
MNC BHA
11 Fouls 12
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 4
7 Corner Kicks 3
1 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 10 +14 27
2 Manchester City 11 +25 26
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +10 23
4 Chelsea 10 +5 20
5 Manchester United 10 0 19
6 Newcastle United 11 +9 18
7 Liverpool 11 +9 16
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 +1 15
9 Fulham 11 -1 15
10 Brentford 11 +1 14
11 Everton 12 -1 13
12 Crystal Palace 11 -4 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 11 -13 13
14 West Ham United 11 -3 11
15 Southampton 11 -8 11
16 Leeds United 10 -4 9
17 Aston Villa 11 -9 9
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -9 9
19 Nottingham Forest 12 -15 9
20 Leicester City 11 -7 8