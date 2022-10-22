How 'frightening' Haaland guided Man City past Brighton
Haaland scores 17th goal as Man City win again
Erling Haaland extended his stunning Premier League goal tally as he netted a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
How 'frightening' Haaland guided Man City past Brighton
Erling Haaland extended his stunning Premier League goal tally as he netted a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 75'
Goals 1
|
9 Erling Haaland 22' 43'
Goals 2
80' 19 Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
77' 80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 54'
Goals 0
62' 47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
66' 30 Pervis Estupiñán 74'
Goals 0
|
25 Moises Caicedo 26'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
87' 27 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
|
13 Pascal Groß 61'
Goals 0
87' 19 Jeremy Sarmiento
Goals 0
|
11 Leandro Trossard 53'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
45' 2 Tariq Lamptey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
79' 21 Deniz Undav
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Julio Enciso
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
|90'+6'
|Second Half ends, Manchester City 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
|90'+6'
|Leandro Trossard (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|MNC
|BHA
|11
|Fouls
|12
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|4
|7
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|+14
|27
|2
|Manchester City
|11
|+25
|26
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+10
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|+5
|20
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|0
|19
|6
|Newcastle United
|11
|+9
|18
|7
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|16
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|+1
|15
|9
|Fulham
|11
|-1
|15
|10
|Brentford
|11
|+1
|14
|11
|Everton
|12
|-1
|13
|12
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-4
|13
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|11
|-13
|13
|14
|West Ham United
|11
|-3
|11
|15
|Southampton
|11
|-8
|11
|16
|Leeds United
|10
|-4
|9
|17
|Aston Villa
|11
|-9
|9
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|-9
|9
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|-15
|9
|20
|Leicester City
|11
|-7
|8
Pep Guardiola didn't have the words to describe Erling Haaland's form.
Janusz Michallik praises Erling Haaland's performance in Man City's 3-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his first goal of the season as Everton beat Crystal Palace 3-0.
Erling Haaland extended his stunning Premier League goal tally as he netted a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Brighton on Saturday.
Janusz Michallik and Luis Miguel Echegaray discuss how alarming the loss against Nottingham Forest is for Liverpool and its fans.
Mark Ogden explains why clubs are yet to show interest in taking Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer from Man United.