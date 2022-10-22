  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 32
    • Antony Yellow Card
  • 36
    • On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Marc Cucurella
  • HT
    • Halftime
Chelsea Logo Chelsea CHE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
CHE
3-4-2-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 32Cucurella
    On: Mateo Kovacic | Off: Marc Cucurella
  • 6Silva
  • 14Chalobah
  • 21Chilwell
  • 12Loftus-Cheek
  • 5Jorginho
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 17Sterling
  • 19Mount
  • 9Aubameyang
No. Name
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Marc Cucurella
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36' 8  Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Trevoh Chalobah
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Raheem Sterling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Denis Zakaria
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Carney Chukwuemeka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Armando Broja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Conor Gallagher
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

Match Commentary

45'+2' First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0.
45' Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
44' Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

CHE
MAN

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (1)
8 (4)
CHE MAN
3 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
1 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 10 +14 27
2 Manchester City 11 +25 26
3 Tottenham Hotspur 11 +10 23
4 Chelsea 10 +5 20
5 Manchester United 10 0 19
6 Newcastle United 11 +9 18
7 Liverpool 11 +9 16
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 11 +1 15
9 Fulham 11 -1 15
10 Brentford 11 +1 14
11 Everton 12 -1 13
12 Crystal Palace 11 -4 13
13 AFC Bournemouth 11 -13 13
14 West Ham United 11 -3 11
15 Southampton 11 -8 11
16 Leeds United 10 -4 9
17 Aston Villa 11 -9 9
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 -9 9
19 Nottingham Forest 12 -15 9
20 Leicester City 11 -7 8