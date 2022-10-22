Chelsea CHE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
32
-
Antony Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
On: Mateo Kovacic|Off: Marc Cucurella
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- CucurellaOn: Mateo Kovacic | Off: Marc Cucurella
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Chilwell
- Loftus-Cheek
- Jorginho
- Azpilicueta
- Sterling
- Mount
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
36' 8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Martínez
- Varane
- Dalot
- Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- Antony
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
21 Antony 32'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Zidane Iqbal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Stuart Attwell
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Chelsea 0, Manchester United 0.
|45'
|Attempt missed. Antony (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
|44'
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
CHE
MAN
Possession
47% 53%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
8 (4)
|CHE
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|+14
|27
|2
|Manchester City
|11
|+25
|26
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|11
|+10
|23
|4
|Chelsea
|10
|+5
|20
|5
|Manchester United
|10
|0
|19
|6
|Newcastle United
|11
|+9
|18
|7
|Liverpool
|11
|+9
|16
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|11
|+1
|15
|9
|Fulham
|11
|-1
|15
|10
|Brentford
|11
|+1
|14
|11
|Everton
|12
|-1
|13
|12
|Crystal Palace
|11
|-4
|13
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|11
|-13
|13
|14
|West Ham United
|11
|-3
|11
|15
|Southampton
|11
|-8
|11
|16
|Leeds United
|10
|-4
|9
|17
|Aston Villa
|11
|-9
|9
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|11
|-9
|9
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|-15
|9
|20
|Leicester City
|11
|-7
|8
