-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Henderson
- Lodi
- Boly
- Worrall
- Aurier
- Mangala
- Freuler
- Yates
- Awoniyi
- Gibbs-White
- Johnson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
30 Willy Boly
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Renan Lodi
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
23 Remo Freuler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ryan Yates
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sam Surridge
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Arrizabalaga
- Cucurella
- Silva
- Koulibaly
- Azpilicueta
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Zakaria
- Pulisic
- Havertz
- Sterling
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: The City Ground
-
,
-
Nottingham, England
-
REFEREE: Peter Bankes
Match Commentary
|7'
|Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raheem Sterling with a cross.
|3'
|Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|3'
|Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NFO
|CHE
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|16
|+26
|43
|2
|Manchester City
|16
|+28
|36
|3
|Newcastle United
|17
|+21
|34
|4
|Manchester United
|16
|+4
|32
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+8
|30
|6
|Liverpool
|16
|+14
|28
|7
|Fulham
|17
|+2
|25
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|+4
|24
|9
|Chelsea
|15
|+2
|24
|10
|Brentford
|17
|0
|23
|11
|Crystal Palace
|16
|-4
|22
|12
|Aston Villa
|17
|-6
|21
|13
|Leicester City
|17
|-4
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|16
|-6
|16
|15
|AFC Bournemouth
|17
|-18
|16
|16
|Everton
|17
|-7
|15
|17
|West Ham United
|17
|-9
|14
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|17
|-16
|13
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|16
|-22
|13
|20
|Southampton
|17
|-17
|12
