-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
14
-
Hugo Lloris (OG)
-
-
35
-
Cristian Romero Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
Martin Ødegaard Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Ryan Sessegnon Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.
-
-
53
-
Pape Matar Sarr Yellow Card
-
- Lloris
- Lenglet
- Dier
- Romero
- Sessegnon
- Hojbjerg
- Sarr
- Doherty
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
1 Hugo Lloris OG14'
Saves 3
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Cristian Romero 35'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Pape Matar Sarr 53'
Goals 0
|
19 Ryan Sessegnon 45'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Nketiah
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
8 Martin Ødegaard 36'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Craig Pawson
Match Commentary
|68'
|Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|68'
|Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
|68'
|Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|ARS
|11
|Fouls
|8
|3
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|5
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|17
|+26
|44
|2
|Manchester City
|18
|+28
|39
|3
|Newcastle United
|19
|+22
|38
|4
|Manchester United
|18
|+8
|38
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+12
|33
|6
|Fulham
|20
|+3
|31
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|+10
|30
|8
|Brentford
|19
|+4
|29
|9
|Liverpool
|18
|+9
|28
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|+1
|28
|11
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-9
|22
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|-19
|20
|14
|Leeds United
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Leicester City
|19
|-7
|17
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-15
|17
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|-23
|16
|18
|West Ham United
|19
|-10
|15
|19
|Everton
|19
|-11
|15
|20
|Southampton
|19
|-17
|15
Premier League News
Graham Potter relieved as Chelsea end winless run
Chelsea manager Graham Potter said he was relieved to beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on Sunday and played up the ability of new signing Mykhailo Mudryk.
Isak earns Newcastle last-gasp win over Fulham after Mitrovic penalty slip
Club-record signing Alexander Isak came off the bench to earn Newcastle United a last-gasp 1-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Chelsea show why they need €70m new arrival Mudryk as they lack cutting edge vs. Crystal Palace
Chelsea unveiled €70m new signing Mykhailo Mudryk at halftime, but they struggled up front before Kai Havertz hit the winner against Crystal Palace.
Kai Havertz scores as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to end winless Premier League run
Chelsea earned their first victory of 2023 as they edged Crystal Palace 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
Everything you need to know about Chelsea's €70m winger, Mykhailo Mudryk
Chelsea moved quickly to agree an initial €70m deal for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhailo Mudryk. But what kind of player is the 22-year-old?
January transfer window: Grading every big signing from Europe's top clubs
The January transfer window is open. Here are the big deals and how we rate them, with Chelsea signing Mykhailo Mudryk for an initial €70m.