  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 14
    • Hugo Lloris (OG)
  • 35
    • Cristian Romero Yellow Card
  • 36
    • Martin Ødegaard Goal
  • 45+1
    • Ryan Sessegnon Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 2.
  • 53
    • Pape Matar Sarr Yellow Card
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
TOT
3-4-2-1
ARS
4-3-3
TOT
3-4-2-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 34Lenglet
  • 15Dier
  • 17Romero
  • 19Sessegnon
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 29Sarr
  • 2Doherty
  • 7Heung-Min
  • 21Kulusevski
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris   OG14'
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cristian Romero  35'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Pape Matar Sarr  53'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Ryan Sessegnon  45'+1'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matt Doherty
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dejan Kulusevski
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
38 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Bryan Gil
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson Royal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Craig Pawson

Match Commentary

68' Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
68' Foul by Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal).
68' Attempt missed. Thomas Partey (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

Match Stats

TOT
ARS

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (5)
11 (4)
TOT ARS
11 Fouls 8
3 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 3
3 Saves 5
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 17 +26 44
2 Manchester City 18 +28 39
3 Newcastle United 19 +22 38
4 Manchester United 18 +8 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +12 33
6 Fulham 20 +3 31
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 +10 30
8 Brentford 19 +4 29
9 Liverpool 18 +9 28
10 Chelsea 19 +1 28
11 Aston Villa 19 -5 25
12 Crystal Palace 18 -9 22
13 Nottingham Forest 19 -19 20
14 Leeds United 18 -7 17
15 Leicester City 19 -7 17
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -15 17
17 AFC Bournemouth 19 -23 16
18 West Ham United 19 -10 15
19 Everton 19 -11 15
20 Southampton 19 -17 15