MAN
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 12Malacia
  • 23Shaw
  • 19Varane
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 18Casemiro
  • 10Rashford
  • 14Eriksen
  • 8Fernandes
  • 9Martial
1 David de Gea
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Tyrell Malacia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Christian Eriksen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Antony
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73 Kobbie Mainoo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Tom Heaton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Anthony Elanga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Lisandro Martínez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Alejandro Garnacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

25' Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.
24' Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
24' Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

MAN
MNC

Possession

33% 67%

Shots (on Goal)

1 (0)
1 (0)
MAN MNC
4 Fouls 1
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 2
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 0
POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 17 +26 44
2 Manchester City 17 +29 39
3 Newcastle United 18 +21 35
4 Manchester United 17 +7 35
5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +12 33
6 Fulham 19 +4 31
7 Liverpool 17 +12 28
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 +7 27
9 Brentford 18 +2 26
10 Chelsea 18 0 25
11 Aston Villa 19 -5 25
12 Crystal Palace 17 -8 22
13 Leicester City 18 -5 17
14 Leeds United 18 -7 17
15 Nottingham Forest 18 -21 17
16 AFC Bournemouth 18 -21 16
17 West Ham United 18 -9 15
18 Everton 18 -10 15
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -16 14
20 Southampton 18 -18 12