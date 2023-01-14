-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- de Gea
- Malacia
- Shaw
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- Casemiro
- Rashford
- Eriksen
- Fernandes
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Aké
- Akanji
- Walker
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Foden
- Haaland
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Stuart Attwell
Match Commentary
|25'
|Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Phil Foden is caught offside.
|24'
|Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
|24'
|Casemiro (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|MNC
|4
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|17
|+26
|44
|2
|Manchester City
|17
|+29
|39
|3
|Newcastle United
|18
|+21
|35
|4
|Manchester United
|17
|+7
|35
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+12
|33
|6
|Fulham
|19
|+4
|31
|7
|Liverpool
|17
|+12
|28
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|17
|+7
|27
|9
|Brentford
|18
|+2
|26
|10
|Chelsea
|18
|0
|25
|11
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|17
|-8
|22
|13
|Leicester City
|18
|-5
|17
|14
|Leeds United
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|18
|-21
|17
|16
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|-21
|16
|17
|West Ham United
|18
|-9
|15
|18
|Everton
|18
|-10
|15
|19
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-16
|14
|20
|Southampton
|18
|-18
|12
Premier League News
Everton's board instructed not to attend Premier League game vs. Southampton due to 'security threat'
Everton's board of directors advised not to attend home game against Southampton due to a "real and credible threat to their safety and security."
January transfer window: Grading every big signing from Europe's top clubs
The January transfer window is open. Here are the big deals and how we rate them, with Chelsea signing Joao Felix on loan from Atletico.
Chelsea make €30m bid to sign PSV winger Noni Madueke - sources
Chelsea have tested PSV Eindhoven's resolve to keep winger Noni Madueke by making a €30 million offer to sign him, sources have told ESPN.
Ten Hag: 'I don't care' about Guardiola's tactical plan for Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag says he "doesn't care" about Pep Guardiola's tactical plan for the Manchester derby on Saturday.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta on touchline behaviour: I need to defend my players and the club
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has responded to criticisms of his touchline behaviour by saying he needs to defend his players.
Bruno Fernandes sought assurances on Man United's future before signing new deal
Bruno Fernandes revealed he sought assurances from Manchester United bosses about the club's plan for the future before signing a new contract.