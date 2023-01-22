-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
17
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
-
19
-
Ben White Yellow Card
-
-
24
-
Edward Nketiah Goal - Header
-
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Nketiah
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Ben White 19'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Edward Nketiah 24'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Martínez
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- McTominay
- Eriksen
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Antony
- Weghorst
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Marcus Rashford 17'
Goals 1
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Anthony Taylor
Match Commentary
|27'
|Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|27'
|Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).
|24'
|Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 1. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARS
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|18
|+28
|47
|2
|Manchester City
|20
|+33
|45
|3
|Newcastle United
|20
|+22
|39
|4
|Manchester United
|19
|+8
|39
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|+8
|33
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|+10
|31
|7
|Fulham
|20
|+3
|31
|8
|Brentford
|20
|+4
|30
|9
|Liverpool
|19
|+9
|29
|10
|Chelsea
|20
|+1
|29
|11
|Aston Villa
|20
|-4
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-9
|24
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|20
|-19
|21
|14
|Leicester City
|20
|-7
|18
|15
|Leeds United
|19
|-7
|18
|16
|West Ham United
|20
|-8
|18
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|-18
|17
|18
|AFC Bournemouth
|20
|-23
|17
|19
|Everton
|20
|-13
|15
|20
|Southampton
|20
|-18
|15
