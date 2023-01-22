  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 17
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
  • 19
    • Ben White Yellow Card
  • 24
    • Edward Nketiah Goal - Header
Arsenal Logo Arsenal ARS Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
ARS
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-3-3
  • 1Ramsdale
  • 35Zinchenko
  • 6Gabriel
  • 12Saliba
  • 4White
  • 34Xhaka
  • 5Partey
  • 8Ødegaard
  • 11Martinelli
  • 14Nketiah
  • 7Saka
No. Name
1 Aaron Ramsdale
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 William Saliba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ben White  19'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Thomas Partey
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Martin Ødegaard
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Edward Nketiah  24'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Gabriel Martinelli
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Bukayo Saka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
27 Marquinhos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Kieran Tierney
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emile Smith Rowe
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Takehiro Tomiyasu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Leandro Trossard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Albert Sambi Lokonga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Emirates Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

27' Wout Weghorst (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
27' Foul by William Saliba (Arsenal).
24' Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester United 1. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Granit Xhaka with a cross following a corner.

Match Stats

ARS
MAN

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (1)
1 (1)
ARS MAN
3 Fouls 2
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 18 +28 47
2 Manchester City 20 +33 45
3 Newcastle United 20 +22 39
4 Manchester United 19 +8 39
5 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +8 33
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 +10 31
7 Fulham 20 +3 31
8 Brentford 20 +4 30
9 Liverpool 19 +9 29
10 Chelsea 20 +1 29
11 Aston Villa 20 -4 28
12 Crystal Palace 20 -9 24
13 Nottingham Forest 20 -19 21
14 Leicester City 20 -7 18
15 Leeds United 19 -7 18
16 West Ham United 20 -8 18
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 20 -18 17
18 AFC Bournemouth 20 -23 17
19 Everton 20 -13 15
20 Southampton 20 -18 15