Liverpool LIV
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- Gomez
- Konaté
- Milner
- Thiago
- Bajcetic
- Keita
- Elliott
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Arrizabalaga
- Badiashile
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Cucurella
- Hall
- Jorginho
- Ziyech
- Mount
- Gallagher
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|32'
|Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|32'
|Foul by Joe Gomez (Liverpool).
|32'
|Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
LIV
CHE
Possession
47% 53%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (0)
5 (2)
|LIV
|CHE
|6
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|18
|+28
|47
|2
|Manchester City
|19
|+30
|42
|3
|Manchester United
|19
|+8
|39
|4
|Newcastle United
|19
|+22
|38
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|20
|+8
|33
|6
|Fulham
|20
|+3
|31
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|+10
|30
|8
|Brentford
|19
|+4
|29
|9
|Liverpool
|18
|+9
|28
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|+1
|28
|11
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|19
|-9
|23
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|-19
|20
|14
|Leeds United
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Leicester City
|19
|-7
|17
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-15
|17
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|-23
|16
|18
|West Ham United
|19
|-10
|15
|19
|Everton
|19
|-11
|15
|20
|Southampton
|19
|-17
|15
