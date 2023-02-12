  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 18
    • Júnior Firpo Yellow Card
  • 21
    • Fred Yellow Card
  • 40
    • Weston McKennie Yellow Card
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 0.
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
LEE
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-2-3-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 3Firpo
  • 39Wöber
  • 5Koch
  • 2Ayling
  • 12Adams
  • 28McKennie
  • 29Gnonto
  • 11Harrison
  • 10Summerville
  • 9Bamford
No. Name
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Maximilian Wöber
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Júnior Firpo  18'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Tyler Adams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Weston McKennie  40'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Wilfried Gnonto
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Crysencio Summerville
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
42 Sam Greenwood
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Brenden Aaronson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Rasmus Kristensen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Darko Gyabi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Jeremiah Mullen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Joel Robles
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Mateo Joseph
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Diogo Monteiro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Georginio Rutter
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • ,
  • Leeds, England
  • REFEREE: Paul Tierney

Match Commentary

54' Delay over. They are ready to continue.
53' Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
51' Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

Match Stats

LEE
MAN

Possession

32% 68%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
3 (2)
LEE MAN
7 Fouls 11
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 21 +28 51
2 Manchester City 21 +32 45
3 Manchester United 22 +8 43
4 Newcastle United 22 +22 41
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +7 39
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 +11 35
7 Fulham 23 +4 35
8 Brentford 22 +7 34
9 Chelsea 22 +1 31
10 Liverpool 20 +6 29
11 Aston Villa 21 -6 28
12 Crystal Palace 22 -10 25
13 Leicester City 22 -2 24
14 Nottingham Forest 22 -20 24
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 -14 23
16 West Ham United 22 -8 20
17 Leeds United 21 -8 19
18 Everton 21 -12 18
19 AFC Bournemouth 22 -24 18
20 Southampton 22 -22 15