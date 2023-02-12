Leeds United LEE
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
18
-
Júnior Firpo Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Fred Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Weston McKennie Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Leeds United 0, Manchester United 0.
-
4-2-3-1
- Meslier
- Firpo
- Wöber
- Koch
- Ayling
- Adams
- McKennie
- Gnonto
- Harrison
- Summerville
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Júnior Firpo 18'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Tyler Adams
Goals 0
|
28 Weston McKennie 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Darko Gyabi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Joel Robles
Saves 0
|
49 Mateo Joseph
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Malacia
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Dalot
- Fred
- Sabitzer
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Sancho
- Weghorst
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred 21'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Zidane Iqbal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
-
Leeds, England
-
REFEREE: Paul Tierney
Match Commentary
|54'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
|53'
|Delay in match because of an injury Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United).
|51'
|Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Luke Shaw.
Match Stats
LEE
MAN
Possession
32% 68%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (3)
3 (2)
|LEE
|MAN
|7
|Fouls
|11
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|3
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|21
|+28
|51
|2
|Manchester City
|21
|+32
|45
|3
|Manchester United
|22
|+8
|43
|4
|Newcastle United
|22
|+22
|41
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+7
|39
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|21
|+11
|35
|7
|Fulham
|23
|+4
|35
|8
|Brentford
|22
|+7
|34
|9
|Chelsea
|22
|+1
|31
|10
|Liverpool
|20
|+6
|29
|11
|Aston Villa
|21
|-6
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|22
|-10
|25
|13
|Leicester City
|22
|-2
|24
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|22
|-20
|24
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|22
|-14
|23
|16
|West Ham United
|22
|-8
|20
|17
|Leeds United
|21
|-8
|19
|18
|Everton
|21
|-12
|18
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|22
|-24
|18
|20
|Southampton
|22
|-22
|15
