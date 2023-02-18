-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
10
-
Darwin Núñez Goal
-
-
17
-
Cody Gakpo Goal
-
- Pope
- Burn
- Botman
- Schär
- Trippier
- Anderson
- Joelinton
- Longstaff
- Saint-Maximin
- Isak
- Almirón
|No.
|Name
|
22 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Dan Burn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
12 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Bajcetic
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Núñez
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez 10'
Goals 1
|
18 Cody Gakpo 17'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
-
REFEREE: Anthony Taylor
Match Commentary
|17'
|Goal! Newcastle United 0, Liverpool 2. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|15'
|Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
|12'
|Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|23
|+28
|54
|2
|Manchester City
|24
|+36
|52
|3
|Manchester United
|23
|+10
|46
|4
|Newcastle United
|22
|+22
|41
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|23
|+7
|39
|6
|Fulham
|24
|+5
|38
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|22
|+10
|35
|8
|Brentford
|23
|+7
|35
|9
|Liverpool
|21
|+8
|32
|10
|Chelsea
|23
|0
|31
|11
|Aston Villa
|23
|-10
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|23
|-10
|26
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|-20
|25
|14
|Leicester City
|22
|-2
|24
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|23
|-15
|23
|16
|Everton
|23
|-13
|21
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|23
|-23
|21
|18
|West Ham United
|22
|-8
|20
|19
|Leeds United
|23
|-11
|19
|20
|Southampton
|23
|-21
|18
