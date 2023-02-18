  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 10
    • Darwin Núñez Goal
  • 17
    • Cody Gakpo Goal
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
NEW
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
NEW
4-3-3
  • 22Pope
  • 33Burn
  • 4Botman
  • 5Schär
  • 2Trippier
  • 32Anderson
  • 7Joelinton
  • 36Longstaff
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 14Isak
  • 24Almirón
Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,
  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England
  • REFEREE: Anthony Taylor

Match Commentary

17' Goal! Newcastle United 0, Liverpool 2. Cody Gakpo (Liverpool) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
15' Corner, Liverpool. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
12' Offside, Newcastle United. Fabian Schär tries a through ball, but Alexander Isak is caught offside.

Match Stats

NEW
LIV

Possession

42% 58%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
3 (2)
NEW LIV
0 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 23 +28 54
2 Manchester City 24 +36 52
3 Manchester United 23 +10 46
4 Newcastle United 22 +22 41
5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +7 39
6 Fulham 24 +5 38
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 +10 35
8 Brentford 23 +7 35
9 Liverpool 21 +8 32
10 Chelsea 23 0 31
11 Aston Villa 23 -10 28
12 Crystal Palace 23 -10 26
13 Nottingham Forest 23 -20 25
14 Leicester City 22 -2 24
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 -15 23
16 Everton 23 -13 21
17 AFC Bournemouth 23 -23 21
18 West Ham United 22 -8 20
19 Leeds United 23 -11 19
20 Southampton 23 -21 18