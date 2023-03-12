  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 16
    • Antonee Robinson (OG)
Fulham Logo Fulham FUL Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
FUL
4-2-3-1
ARS
4-3-3
FUL
4-2-3-1
  • 17Leno
  • 33Robinson
  • 13Ream
  • 4Adarabioyo
  • 2Tete
  • 28Lukic
  • 6Reed
  • 11Solomon
  • 18Pereira
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic
Game Information

  • VENUE: Craven Cottage
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: David Coote

Match Commentary

17' VAR Checking: Fulham Goal (Antonee Robinson).
16' Own Goal by Antonee Robinson, Fulham. Fulham 0, Arsenal 1.
16' Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.

Match Stats

FUL
ARS

Possession

35% 65%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
1 (1)
FUL ARS
4 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 26 +34 63
2 Manchester City 27 +42 61
3 Manchester United 25 +6 49
4 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +12 48
5 Liverpool 26 +18 42
6 Newcastle United 24 +18 41
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 +14 39
8 Fulham 26 +4 39
9 Brentford 25 +7 38
10 Chelsea 26 +1 37
11 Aston Villa 25 -7 34
12 Crystal Palace 26 -12 27
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 26 -16 27
14 Nottingham Forest 26 -26 26
15 Everton 27 -18 25
16 Leicester City 26 -9 24
17 AFC Bournemouth 26 -26 24
18 West Ham United 25 -10 23
19 Leeds United 26 -11 23
20 Southampton 25 -21 21