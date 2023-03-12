Fulham FUL
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Antonee Robinson (OG)
-
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Robinson
- Ream
- Adarabioyo
- Tete
- Lukic
- Reed
- Solomon
- Pereira
- De Cordova-Reid
- Mitrovic
|No.
|Name
|
17 Bernd Leno
Saves 1
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Antonee Robinson OG16'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Sasa Lukic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
38 Luke Harris
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
31 Issa Diop
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Saliba
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Trossard
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Craven Cottage
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: David Coote
Match Commentary
|17'
|VAR Checking: Fulham Goal (Antonee Robinson).
|16'
|Own Goal by Antonee Robinson, Fulham. Fulham 0, Arsenal 1.
|16'
|Attempt saved. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Granit Xhaka.
Match Stats
FUL
ARS
Possession
35% 65%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
1 (1)
|FUL
|ARS
|4
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|+34
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|27
|+42
|61
|3
|Manchester United
|25
|+6
|49
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|27
|+12
|48
|5
|Liverpool
|26
|+18
|42
|6
|Newcastle United
|24
|+18
|41
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|24
|+14
|39
|8
|Fulham
|26
|+4
|39
|9
|Brentford
|25
|+7
|38
|10
|Chelsea
|26
|+1
|37
|11
|Aston Villa
|25
|-7
|34
|12
|Crystal Palace
|26
|-12
|27
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|-16
|27
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|26
|-26
|26
|15
|Everton
|27
|-18
|25
|16
|Leicester City
|26
|-9
|24
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|26
|-26
|24
|18
|West Ham United
|25
|-10
|23
|19
|Leeds United
|26
|-11
|23
|20
|Southampton
|25
|-21
|21
