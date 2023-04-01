  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 17
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 19
    • Mohamed Salah Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Julián Álvarez Goal
  • 33
    • Rodri Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 46
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 53
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
MNC
3-2-4-1
LIV
4-3-3
MNC
3-2-4-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 6Aké
  • 3Dias
  • 25Akanji
  • 16Rodri
  • 5Stones
  • 10Grealish
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 26Mahrez
  • 19Álvarez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri  33'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Julián Álvarez  27'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  53'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  46'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Stefan Ortega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Máximo Perrone
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Simon Hooper

Match Commentary

70' Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Harvey Elliott.
70' Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Mohamed Salah.
70' Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota.

Match Stats

MNC
LIV

Possession

63% 37%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (5)
4 (1)
MNC LIV
7 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 5
5 Corner Kicks 1
0 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 28 +40 69
2 Manchester City 27 +42 61
3 Manchester United 26 +6 50
4 Tottenham Hotspur 28 +12 49
5 Newcastle United 26 +20 47
6 Liverpool 26 +18 42
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 25 +15 42
8 Brentford 27 +9 42
9 Fulham 27 +1 39
10 Chelsea 27 +1 38
11 Aston Villa 27 -4 38
12 Crystal Palace 28 -16 27
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -19 27
14 Leeds United 27 -9 26
15 Everton 28 -18 26
16 Nottingham Forest 27 -27 26
17 Leicester City 27 -9 25
18 West Ham United 26 -10 24
19 AFC Bournemouth 27 -29 24
20 Southampton 28 -23 23