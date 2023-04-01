-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
17
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
19
-
Mohamed Salah Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Julián Álvarez Goal
-
-
33
-
Rodri Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
46
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
53
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
- Ederson
- Aké
- Dias
- Akanji
- Rodri
- Stones
- Grealish
- Gündogan
- De Bruyne
- Mahrez
- Álvarez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri 33'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
19 Julián Álvarez 27'
Goals 1
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 53'
Goals 1
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 46'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Henderson
- Fabinho
- Elliott
- Diogo Jota
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 17' 19'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
29 Arthur
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Simon Hooper
Match Commentary
|70'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain replaces Harvey Elliott.
|70'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Darwin Núñez replaces Mohamed Salah.
|70'
|Substitution, Liverpool. Roberto Firmino replaces Diogo Jota.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LIV
|7
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|5
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|28
|+40
|69
|2
|Manchester City
|27
|+42
|61
|3
|Manchester United
|26
|+6
|50
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|28
|+12
|49
|5
|Newcastle United
|26
|+20
|47
|6
|Liverpool
|26
|+18
|42
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|25
|+15
|42
|8
|Brentford
|27
|+9
|42
|9
|Fulham
|27
|+1
|39
|10
|Chelsea
|27
|+1
|38
|11
|Aston Villa
|27
|-4
|38
|12
|Crystal Palace
|28
|-16
|27
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|28
|-19
|27
|14
|Leeds United
|27
|-9
|26
|15
|Everton
|28
|-18
|26
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|27
|-27
|26
|17
|Leicester City
|27
|-9
|25
|18
|West Ham United
|26
|-10
|24
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|27
|-29
|24
|20
|Southampton
|28
|-23
|23
