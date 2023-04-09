  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 8
    • Gabriel Martinelli Goal
  • 23
    • Ben White Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Gabriel Jesus Goal - Header
  • 31
    • Virgil van Dijk Yellow Card
  • 41
    • Granit Xhaka Yellow Card
  • 41
    • Trent Alexander-Arnold Yellow Card
  • 42
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Arsenal 2.
  • 45+5
    • Andy Robertson Yellow Card
  • 53
    • Aaron Ramsdale Yellow Card
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
LIV
4-3-3
ARS
4-3-3
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Konaté
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 17Jones
  • 3Fabinho
  • 14Henderson
  • 20Diogo Jota
  • 18Gakpo
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson  45'+5'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold  41'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah  42'
Goals 1
  • Shots 5
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 James Milner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Thiago
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Harvey Elliott
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
62 Caoimhin Kelleher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England
  • REFEREE: Paul Tierney

Match Commentary

53' Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
52' Penalty conceded by Rob Holding (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
52' Penalty Liverpool. Diogo Jota draws a foul in the penalty area.

Match Stats

LIV
ARS

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (1)
6 (3)
LIV ARS
7 Fouls 7
3 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
2 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 29 +43 72
2 Manchester City 29 +48 67
3 Newcastle United 29 +27 56
4 Manchester United 29 +7 56
5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +13 53
6 Aston Villa 30 +1 47
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 28 +16 46
8 Liverpool 28 +15 43
9 Brentford 30 +7 43
10 Fulham 29 -1 39
11 Chelsea 30 -2 39
12 Crystal Palace 30 -11 33
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 -18 31
14 West Ham United 29 -12 30
15 AFC Bournemouth 30 -29 30
16 Leeds United 30 -15 29
17 Everton 30 -20 27
18 Nottingham Forest 30 -30 27
19 Leicester City 30 -12 25
20 Southampton 30 -27 23