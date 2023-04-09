-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Gabriel Martinelli Goal
-
-
23
-
Ben White Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal - Header
-
-
31
-
Virgil van Dijk Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
Granit Xhaka Yellow Card
-
-
41
-
Trent Alexander-Arnold Yellow Card
-
-
42
-
Mohamed Salah Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Liverpool 1, Arsenal 2.
-
-
45+5
-
Andy Robertson Yellow Card
-
-
53
-
Aaron Ramsdale Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Diogo Jota
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
4 Virgil van Dijk 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 45'+5'
Goals 0
|
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold 41'
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
11 Mohamed Salah 42'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Ramsdale
- Zinchenko
- Gabriel
- Holding
- White
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Ødegaard
- Martinelli
- Jesus
- Saka
|No.
|Name
|
1 Aaron Ramsdale 53'
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Ben White 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 41'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 28'
Goals 1
|
11 Gabriel Martinelli 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 0
|
15 Jakub Kiwior
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
20 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
21 Fabio Vieira
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Paul Tierney
Match Commentary
|53'
|Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
|52'
|Penalty conceded by Rob Holding (Arsenal) after a foul in the penalty area.
|52'
|Penalty Liverpool. Diogo Jota draws a foul in the penalty area.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|ARS
|7
|Fouls
|7
|3
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|29
|+43
|72
|2
|Manchester City
|29
|+48
|67
|3
|Newcastle United
|29
|+27
|56
|4
|Manchester United
|29
|+7
|56
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|30
|+13
|53
|6
|Aston Villa
|30
|+1
|47
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|28
|+16
|46
|8
|Liverpool
|28
|+15
|43
|9
|Brentford
|30
|+7
|43
|10
|Fulham
|29
|-1
|39
|11
|Chelsea
|30
|-2
|39
|12
|Crystal Palace
|30
|-11
|33
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|30
|-18
|31
|14
|West Ham United
|29
|-12
|30
|15
|AFC Bournemouth
|30
|-29
|30
|16
|Leeds United
|30
|-15
|29
|17
|Everton
|30
|-20
|27
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|30
|-30
|27
|19
|Leicester City
|30
|-12
|25
|20
|Southampton
|30
|-27
|23
Premier League News
Leeds suffer 5-1 home thrashing by Crystal Palace as relegation fears grow
Crystal Palace came back from a goal down to win 5-1 at Leeds United to increase the Yorkshire club's fears of relegation on Sunday.
Police make arrests for anti-gay, discriminatory chanting at Wolves-Chelsea match
Three people were arrested in connection with anti-gay and discriminatory chants made during the match between Wolves and Chelsea on Saturday.
PGMOL boss Howard Webb apologises to Brighton for VAR error over Kaoru Mitoma penalty vs. Tottenham - sources
Howard Webb has spoken to Brighton and admitted the VAR should have awarded a penalty in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.
Haaland has 'mindset' to rival Messi, Ronaldo scoring achievements - Guardiola
Man City boss Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland has the "right mindset" to rival the goalscoring feats of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Michallik considers De Bruyne's form key to Man City's trophy charge
Janusz Michallik says it's no surprise that Man City's winning run has coincided with Kevin De Bruyne's return to form.
Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne break records as Man City keep the Premier League title race alive
A stunning bicycle kick from Haaland and a masterclass from De Bruyne helped Man City thrash Southampton in a 4-1 win.