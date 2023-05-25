  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 6
    • Casemiro Goal - Header
  • 29
    • On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Antony
  • 45+5
    • Anthony Martial Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Tyrell Malacia|Off: Luke Shaw
Manchester United Logo Manchester United MAN Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MAN
4-2-3-1
CHE
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
    On: Tyrell Malacia | Off: Luke Shaw
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 19Varane
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 14Eriksen
  • 18Casemiro
  • 25Sancho
  • 8Fernandes
  • 21Antony
    On: Marcus Rashford | Off: Antony
  • 9Martial
No. Name
1 David de Gea
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Raphaël Varane
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 12  Tyrell Malacia
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Christian Eriksen
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Casemiro  6'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial  45'+5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Antony
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29' 10  Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
31 Jack Butland
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
39 Scott McTominay
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
49 Alejandro Garnacho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Harry Maguire
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Fred
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Wout Weghorst
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

Match Commentary

62' Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.
59' Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
59' Attempt saved. Lewis Hall (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.

Match Stats

MAN
CHE

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
11 (4)
MAN CHE
9 Fouls 4
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 37 +62 89
2 Arsenal 37 +40 81
3 Newcastle United 37 +35 70
4 Manchester United 36 +11 69
5 Liverpool 37 +28 66
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 37 +20 62
7 Aston Villa 37 +4 58
8 Tottenham Hotspur 37 +4 57
9 Brentford 37 +11 56
10 Fulham 37 +3 52
11 Crystal Palace 37 -9 44
12 Chelsea 36 -6 43
13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 37 -22 41
14 West Ham United 37 -12 40
15 AFC Bournemouth 37 -33 39
16 Nottingham Forest 37 -30 37
17 Everton 37 -24 33
18 Leicester City 37 -18 31
19 Leeds United 37 -27 31
20 Southampton 37 -37 24