-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Casemiro Goal - Header
-
-
29
-
On: Marcus Rashford|Off: Antony
-
-
45+5
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Tyrell Malacia|Off: Luke Shaw
-
- de Gea
- ShawOn: Tyrell Malacia | Off: Luke Shaw
- Lindelöf
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Sancho
- Fernandes
- AntonyOn: Marcus Rashford | Off: Antony
- Martial
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
45' 12 Tyrell Malacia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro 6'
Goals 1
|
9 Anthony Martial 45'+5'
Goals 1
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
29' 10 Marcus Rashford
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Jack Butland
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Arrizabalaga
- Hall
- Chalobah
- Fofana
- Azpilicueta
- Gallagher
- Fernández
- Chukwuemeka
- Mudryk
- Havertz
- Madueke
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
67 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Noni Madueke
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 João Félix
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Stuart Attwell
Match Commentary
|62'
|Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.
|59'
|Attempt saved. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
|59'
|Attempt saved. Lewis Hall (Chelsea) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|CHE
|9
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|37
|+62
|89
|2
|Arsenal
|37
|+40
|81
|3
|Newcastle United
|37
|+35
|70
|4
|Manchester United
|36
|+11
|69
|5
|Liverpool
|37
|+28
|66
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|37
|+20
|62
|7
|Aston Villa
|37
|+4
|58
|8
|Tottenham Hotspur
|37
|+4
|57
|9
|Brentford
|37
|+11
|56
|10
|Fulham
|37
|+3
|52
|11
|Crystal Palace
|37
|-9
|44
|12
|Chelsea
|36
|-6
|43
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|37
|-22
|41
|14
|West Ham United
|37
|-12
|40
|15
|AFC Bournemouth
|37
|-33
|39
|16
|Nottingham Forest
|37
|-30
|37
|17
|Everton
|37
|-24
|33
|18
|Leicester City
|37
|-18
|31
|19
|Leeds United
|37
|-27
|31
|20
|Southampton
|37
|-37
|24
Premier League News
Passion, honesty and dreaming big: How Roberto De Zerbi took Brighton into the Europa League
De Zerbi and Brighton are one of the stories of the 2022-23 Premier League season, having endured significant departures only to end the year qualifying for the Europa League. Who is he, and what's his secret?
De Zerbi: Players deserve all the praise for Brighton's style
Roberto De Zerbi reacts to the praise his Brighton side have received for their style of play this season.
Laurens: Why would Ten Hag want Neymar?
Julien Laurens plays down the prospect of Neymar making a dramatic switch from PSG to Manchester United.
What's next for Tottenham after Arne Slot snub?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens look at the options Tottenham have for appointing a permanent manager after Feyenoord's Arne Slot confirmed he'll stay with the Eredivisie champions.
Championship transfer targets: Berge, Scott, Aarons, Bellingham and more
The Championship playoff final is nearly upon us. So which of the league's top stars will be attracting attention from top clubs this summer?
Arne Slot rules himself out of vacant Tottenham job, vows Feyenoord stay
Feyenoord coach Arne Slot said he wants to stay at the Dutch club amid interest from Tottenham.