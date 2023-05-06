-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
27
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
45+2
-
Wilfried Gnonto Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Ederson
- Aké
- Laporte
- Akanji
- Gündogan
- Lewis
- Foden
- De Bruyne
- Álvarez
- Mahrez
- Haaland
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 19' 27'
Goals 2
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Robles
- Firpo
- Wöber
- Kristensen
- Ayling
- Roca
- McKennie
- Harrison
- Forshaw
- Gnonto
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
22 Joel Robles
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Wilfried Gnonto 45'+2'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
63 Archie Gray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Andy Madley
Match Commentary
|45'+3'
|First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 0.
|45'+3'
|Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
|45'+2'
|Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LEE
|2
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|33
|+57
|79
|2
|Arsenal
|34
|+42
|78
|3
|Newcastle United
|33
|+34
|65
|4
|Manchester United
|33
|+9
|63
|5
|Liverpool
|34
|+24
|59
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|+22
|55
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+6
|54
|8
|Aston Villa
|34
|+4
|54
|9
|Brentford
|34
|+8
|50
|10
|Fulham
|34
|-1
|45
|11
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-10
|40
|12
|Chelsea
|33
|-7
|39
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-28
|39
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|-21
|37
|15
|West Ham United
|34
|-13
|34
|16
|Leicester City
|34
|-13
|30
|17
|Leeds United
|34
|-24
|30
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|-32
|30
|19
|Everton
|34
|-25
|29
|20
|Southampton
|34
|-32
|24
