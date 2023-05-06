  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 19
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  • 27
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  • 45+2
    • Wilfried Gnonto Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Leeds United LEE Leeds United Logo
MNC
3-2-4-1
LEE
4-2-3-1
MNC
3-2-4-1
  • 31Ederson
  • 6Aké
  • 14Laporte
  • 25Akanji
  • 8Gündogan
  • 82Lewis
  • 47Foden
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 19Álvarez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Haaland
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  19' 27'
Goals 2
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Rodri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Stefan Ortega
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 John Stones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Andy Madley

Match Commentary

45'+3' First Half ends, Manchester City 2, Leeds United 0.
45'+3' Attempt missed. Phil Foden (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
45'+2' Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

MNC
LEE

Possession

84% 16%

Shots (on Goal)

11 (4)
2 (1)
MNC LEE
2 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 1
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 33 +57 79
2 Arsenal 34 +42 78
3 Newcastle United 33 +34 65
4 Manchester United 33 +9 63
5 Liverpool 34 +24 59
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 +22 55
7 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +6 54
8 Aston Villa 34 +4 54
9 Brentford 34 +8 50
10 Fulham 34 -1 45
11 Crystal Palace 34 -10 40
12 Chelsea 33 -7 39
13 AFC Bournemouth 34 -28 39
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 -21 37
15 West Ham United 34 -13 34
16 Leicester City 34 -13 30
17 Leeds United 34 -24 30
18 Nottingham Forest 34 -32 30
19 Everton 34 -25 29
20 Southampton 34 -32 24