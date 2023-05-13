Messi booed, Mbappe nets 2 in PSG 5-0 win
Paris Saint-Germain edged closer to the Ligue 1 title when they beat AC Ajaccio 5-0 at home on Saturday, sending the Corsican side into Ligue 2.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
70' 31 El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Goals 0
|
5 Marquinhos 78'
Goals 0
|
8 Fabián Ruiz 22'
Goals 1
64' 18 Renato Sanches
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 17 Vitinha
Goals 0
|
14 Juan Bernat
Goals 0
83' 33 Warren Zaire-Emery
Goals 0
|
2 Achraf Hakimi 33' 77'
Goals 1
|
44 Hugo Ekitike
Goals 0
83' 28 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
7 Kylian Mbappé 47' 54'
Goals 2
|
30 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
34 Serif Nhaga
Goals 0
|
37 Ilyes Housni
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
71' 2 Mickaël Alphonse
Goals 0
|
20 Mohamed Youssouf OG73'
Goals 0
|
23 Thomas Mangani 80'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 34 Moussa Soumano
Goals 0
|
8 Vincent Marchetti 78'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 5 Riad Nouri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 38 Ivane Chegra
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
83' 29 Florian Chabrolle
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Touré
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
|90'
|Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
|90'
|Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.
|PSG
|ACA
|7
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|1
|1
|Offsides
|0
|8
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|5
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Paris Saint-Germain
|35
|+49
|81
|2
|Lens
|35
|+32
|75
|3
|Marseille
|34
|+28
|70
|4
|AS Monaco
|34
|+17
|64
|5
|Lille
|34
|+19
|59
|6
|Stade Rennais
|34
|+18
|56
|7
|Lyon
|34
|+16
|56
|8
|Nice
|35
|+8
|51
|9
|Lorient
|34
|+2
|51
|10
|Stade de Reims
|35
|+5
|50
|11
|Clermont Foot
|34
|-7
|50
|12
|Montpellier
|34
|-1
|43
|13
|Toulouse
|34
|-7
|42
|14
|Strasbourg
|35
|-7
|38
|15
|Brest
|34
|-12
|35
|16
|AJ Auxerre
|34
|-24
|34
|17
|Nantes
|34
|-15
|32
|18
|AC Ajaccio
|35
|-44
|23
|19
|Troyes
|34
|-31
|22
|20
|Angers
|34
|-46
|14
