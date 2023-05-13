  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 22
    • Fabián Ruiz Goal
  • 33
    • Achraf Hakimi Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 47
    • Kylian Mbappé Goal
  • 54
    • Kylian Mbappé Goal
  • 63
    • On: Moussa Soumano|Off: Mathieu Coutadeur
  • 63
    • On: Ivane Chegra|Off: Kevin Spadanuda
  • 64
    • On: Riad Nouri|Off: Mounaim El Idrissy
  • 64
    • On: Vitinha|Off: Marco Verratti
  • 64
    • On: Renato Sanches|Off: Fabián Ruiz
  • 70
    • On: El Chadaille Bitshiabu|Off: Danilo Pereira
  • 71
    • On: Mickaël Alphonse|Off: Ismael Diallo
  • 73
    • Mohamed Youssouf (OG)
  • 77
    • Achraf Hakimi Red Card
  • 78
    • Vincent Marchetti Yellow Card
  • 78
    • Marquinhos Yellow Card
  • 80
    • Thomas Mangani Red Card
  • 83
    • On: Florian Chabrolle|Off: Michael Barreto
  • 83
    • On: Carlos Soler|Off: Hugo Ekitike
  • 83
    • On: Warren Zaire-Emery|Off: Juan Bernat
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
Paris Saint-Germain Logo Paris Saint-Germain PSG AC Ajaccio ACA AC Ajaccio Logo
PSG
3-4-3
ACA
4-3-3
PSG
3-4-3
  • 99Donnarumma
  • 15Pereira
    On: El Chadaille Bitshiabu | Off: Danilo Pereira
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 14Bernat
    On: Warren Zaire-Emery | Off: Juan Bernat
  • 8Ruiz
    On: Renato Sanches | Off: Fabián Ruiz
  • 6Verratti
    On: Vitinha | Off: Marco Verratti
  • 2Hakimi
  • 7Mbappé
  • 44Ekitike
    On: Carlos Soler | Off: Hugo Ekitike
  • 30Messi
No. Name
99 Gianluigi Donnarumma
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Sergio Ramos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Danilo Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
70' 31  El Chadaille Bitshiabu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Marquinhos  78'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Fabián Ruiz  22'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 18  Renato Sanches
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Marco Verratti
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
64' 17  Vitinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Juan Bernat
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 33  Warren Zaire-Emery
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Achraf Hakimi  33' 77'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
44 Hugo Ekitike
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
83' 28  Carlos Soler
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Kylian Mbappé  47' 54'
Goals 2
  • Shots 6
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
30 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
34 Serif Nhaga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Ilyes Housni
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
35 Ismaël Gharbi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Parc des Princes
  • ,
  • Paris, France
  • ATTENDANCE: 47,000
  • REFEREE: Pierre Gaillouste

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
90' Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 5, Ajaccio 0.
90' Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mickaël Alphonse.

Match Stats

PSG
ACA

Possession

73% 27%

Shots (on Goal)

16 (9)
7 (2)
PSG ACA
7 Fouls 6
1 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 1
1 Offsides 0
8 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 5
