  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 34
    • Emily Sonnett Goal
  • 45+3
    • Mallory Pugh Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
United States Logo United States USA Costa Rica CRC Costa Rica Logo
USA
4-3-3
CRC
5-4-1
USA
4-3-3
  • 18Murphy
  • 14Sonnett
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 3Cook
  • 8Huerta
  • 16Lavelle
  • 17Sullivan
  • 10Horan
  • 9Pugh
  • 13Morgan
  • 11Smith
Game Information

  • VENUE: Estadio Universitario
  • ,
  • San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
  • REFEREE: Astrid Gramajo

Match Commentary

45'+5' First Half ends, USA 2, Costa Rica Women 0.
45'+3' Goal! USA 2, Costa Rica Women 0. Mallory Pugh (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rose Lavelle.
45'+2' Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Morgan.

Match Stats

USA
CRC

Possession

61% 39%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (3)
0 (0)
USA CRC
8 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
2 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 1
