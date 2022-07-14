-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
34
-
Emily Sonnett Goal
-
-
45+3
-
Mallory Pugh Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Murphy
- Sonnett
- Sauerbrunn
- Cook
- Huerta
- Lavelle
- Sullivan
- Horan
- Pugh
- Morgan
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Emily Sonnett 34'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
9 Mallory Pugh 45'+3'
Goals 1
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Bermúdez
- Rodríguez
- Del Campo
- Benavides
- Sánchez
- Guillen
- Chinchilla
- Cruz
- Alvarado
- Valenciano
- Venegas
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Shirley Cruz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio Universitario
-
,
-
San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico
-
REFEREE: Astrid Gramajo
Match Commentary
|45'+5'
|First Half ends, USA 2, Costa Rica Women 0.
|45'+3'
|Goal! USA 2, Costa Rica Women 0. Mallory Pugh (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rose Lavelle.
|45'+2'
|Attempt saved. Sophia Smith (USA) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Morgan.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|CRC
|8
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|1
