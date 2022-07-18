-
- Naeher
- Fox
- Sauerbrunn
- Cook
- Huerta
- Horan
- Sullivan
- Lavelle
- Pugh
- Morgan
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lindsey Horan 41'
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Sheridan
- Lawrence
- Gilles
- Buchanan
- Riviere
- Scott
- Quinn
- Fleming
- Sinclair
- Prince
- Beckie
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Quinn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Adriana Leon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Zoe Burns
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Cloe Lacasse
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Estadio BBVA
-
,COVERAGE: Paramount+
-
Guadalupe, Mexico
-
REFEREE: Katia Itzel García
Match Commentary
|45'
|Kailen Sheridan (Canada) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|43'
|Attempt missed. Lindsey Horan (USA) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sofia Huerta.
|42'
|Rose Lavelle (USA) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|CAN
|3
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|3
