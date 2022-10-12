  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 17
    • Scott Arfield Goal
  • 24
    • Roberto Firmino Goal - Header
  • 45
    • On: Leon Thomson King|Off: Connor Goldson
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 55
    • Roberto Firmino Goal
  • 60
    • On: Steven Davis|Off: Ryan Jack
  • 66
    • Darwin Núñez Goal
  • 67
    • On: Thiago Alcántara|Off: Jordan Henderson
  • 68
    • On: Mohamed Salah|Off: Darwin Núñez
  • 68
    • On: Andy Robertson|Off: Konstantinos Tsimikas
  • 73
    • On: Diogo Jota|Off: Roberto Firmino
  • 75
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 76
    • On: Alfredo Morelos|Off: Antonio-Mirko Colak
  • 76
    • On: Rabbi Matondo|Off: Fashion Sakala
  • 76
    • On: Scott Wright|Off: Ryan Kent
  • 79
    • On: James Milner|Off: Ibrahima Konaté
  • 80
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 81
    • Mohamed Salah Goal
  • 87
    • Harvey Elliott Goal - Volley
  • 90
    • Joe Gomez Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Rangers Logo Rangers RAN Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
RAN
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-4-2
RAN
4-2-3-1
  • 1McGregor
  • 31Barisic
  • 26Davies
  • 6Goldson
    On: Leon Thomson King | Off: Connor Goldson
  • 2Tavernier
  • 4Lundstram
  • 8Jack
    On: Steven Davis | Off: Ryan Jack
  • 14Kent
    On: Scott Wright | Off: Ryan Kent
  • 37Arfield
  • 30Sakala
    On: Rabbi Matondo | Off: Fashion Sakala
  • 9Colak
    On: Alfredo Morelos | Off: Antonio-Mirko Colak
No. Name
Substitutes
Game Information

  • VENUE: Ibrox Stadium
  • ,
  • Glasgow, Scotland
  • REFEREE: Slavko Vincici

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Rangers 1, Liverpool 7.
90'+2' Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Liverpool 7.
90'+2' Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Match Stats

RAN
LIV

Possession

43% 57%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
20 (9)
RAN LIV
7 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 3
3 Corner Kicks 3
2 Saves 1
