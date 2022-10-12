Salah nets 6-min hat trick as Liverpool rout Rangers
Mohamed Salah came off the bench and scored a the fastest hat trick in Champions League history in Liverpool's 7-1 win over Rangers on Wednesday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
26 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 38 Leon Thomson King
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
37 Scott Arfield 17'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 10 Steven Davis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
76' 20 Alfredo Morelos
Goals 0
|
14 Ryan Kent
Goals 0
76' 23 Scott Wright
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
76' 17 Rabbi Matondo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
44 Adam Devine
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
79' 7 James Milner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 26 Andy Robertson
Goals 0
|
2 Joe Gomez 90'
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 6 Thiago Alcántara
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Harvey Elliott 87'
Goals 1
|
27 Darwin Núñez 66'
Goals 1
68' 11 Mohamed Salah 75' 80' 81'
Goals 3
|
9 Roberto Firmino 24' 55'
Goals 2
73' 20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Rangers 1, Liverpool 7.
|90'+2'
|Second Half ends, Rangers 1, Liverpool 7.
|90'+2'
|Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|RAN
|LIV
|7
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|3
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|2
|Saves
|1
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Napoli
|4
|+13
|12
|2
|Liverpool
|4
|+6
|9
|3
|Ajax Amsterdam
|4
|-4
|3
|4
|Rangers
|4
|-15
|0
