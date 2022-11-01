-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
10
-
Christopher Nkunku Goal
-
-
19
-
On: Emil Forsberg|Off: Timo Werner
-
-
24
-
Bogdan Mykhaylychenko Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 1.
-
- Trubin
- Mykhaylychenko
- Matviyenko
- Bondar
- Konoplia
- Stepanenko
- Mudryk
- Sudakov
- Bondarenko
- Petryak
- Traoré
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Bogdan Mykhaylychenko 24'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ivan Petryak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Danylo Sikan
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Eduard Kozik
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Lucas Taylor
Goals 0
- Blaswich
- Raum
- Gvardiol
- Orban
- Simakan
- Kampl
- Schlager
- WernerOn: Emil Forsberg | Off: Timo Werner
- Nkunku
- Szoboszlai
- Silva
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 David Raum
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Christopher Nkunku 10'
Goals 1
|
44 Kevin Kampl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 André Silva
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
19' 10 Emil Forsberg
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
37 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
38 Hugo Novoa
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadion Legii Warszawa im. Jozefa Pilsudskiego
-
,
-
Warsaw, Poland
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|45'
|Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 1.
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 0, RB Leipzig 1.
|42'
|Willi Orbán (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|SHK
|RBL
|8
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|3
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Real Madrid
|5
|+5
|10
|2
|RB Leipzig
|5
|0
|9
|3
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|5
|+2
|6
|4
|Celtic
|5
|-7
|2
UEFA Champions League News
Wild finale in Tottenham's Champions League group: Every team was either through or out on the night
The timeline of goals in Group D's final games shows how Tottenham's, Frankfurt's, Marseille's and Sporting's fates changed with them.
Champions League round of 16 draw: Seedings, date, time, round details
Find out when the draw for the round of 16 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League will be made.
Is Diego Simeone's time up at Atletico Madrid?
Craig Burley slams Atletico Madrid's 'archaic' brand of football after they crashed out of the Champions League and also missed out on a Europa League spot.
Robson calls for Klopp to quit Liverpool and take a rest
Stewart Robson feels Jurgen Klopp may need to leave Liverpool and take a break from football before coming back with a different club.
Burley: Spurs make life so difficult for themselves
Craig Burley doesn't understand how Tottenham continue to start games so poorly after they came back from 1-0 down to win 2-1 vs. Marseille.
Spurs sail through late while Liverpool best Napoli
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg strikes deep in added time to snatch a huge 2-1 victory over Marseille, while Liverpool score twice in the final minutes against Napoli.