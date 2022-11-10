-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
45
-
On: Paulina Krumbiegel|Off: Maximiliane Rall
-
-
52
-
Casey Murphy (OG)
-
- Murphy
- Fox
- Girma
- Cook
- Huerta
- Sullivan
- Horan
- Lavelle
- Pugh
- Morgan
- Smith
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy OG52'
Saves 2
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Frohms
- Rauch
- Nusken
- Doorsoun-Khajeh
- Kleinherne
- Popp
- Lattwein
- Magull
- Bühl
- Freigang
- RallOn: Paulina Krumbiegel | Off: Maximiliane Rall
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Lina Magull
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Klara Bühl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 27 Paulina Krumbiegel
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Jule Brand
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: DRV PNK Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Fort Lauderdale, FL
-
REFEREE: Odette Hamilton
Match Commentary
|52'
|Own Goal by Casey Murphy, USA. USA 0, Germany 1.
|52'
|Klara Bühl (Germany) hits the woodwork with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|52'
|Attempt saved. Paulina Krumbiegel (Germany) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|GER
|4
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|4
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|2
