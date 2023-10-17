- Gianluca Scamacca (15')
Match Formations
- Pickford1
- Trippier3
- Maguire6
- Stones5
- Walker2
- Rice4
- Phillips8
- Rashford11
- Bellingham10
- Foden7
- Kane9
Game Information
Wembley Stadium
2:45 PM, October 17, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Clément Turpin
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
26'
Foul by Kieran Trippier (England).
26'
Davide Frattesi (Italy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
23'
Attempt missed. Gianluca Scamacca (Italy) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
UEFA European Championship Qualifying Standings
European Championship Qualifying News
Van Dijk nets crucial late pen in Netherlands win over Greece
Austria sealed qualification for Euro 2024 after Marcel Sabitzer scored a second-half penalty in a 1-0 away win over Azerbaijan in Group F on Monday, ending Sweden's hopes.
Belgium-Sweden Euro qualifier abandoned after shooting in Brussels
Thousands of soccer fans were kept inside Belgium's national stadium for about 2 1/2 hours Monday after a game between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at halftime because a gunman fatally shot two Swedish people in Brussels before kickoff.