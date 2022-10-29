  • 4
    • Sophia Smith Goal
Portland Thorns FC Logo Portland Thorns FC POR Kansas City Current KC Kansas City Current Logo
Tap an icon to see more
POR
4-3-3
KC
3-4-3
POR
4-3-3
  • 1Bixby
  • 25Klingenberg
  • 4Sauerbrunn
  • 20Hubly
  • 14Kuikka
  • 11Rodríguez
  • 17Coffey
  • 12Sinclair
  • 22Weaver
  • 9Smith
  • 23Ryan
No. Name
  1 Bella Bixby
  4 Becky Sauerbrunn
  20 Kelli Hubly
  25 Meghan Klingenberg
  14 Natalia Kuikka
  17 Samantha Coffey
  11 Raquel Rodríguez
  12 Christine Sinclair
  9 Sophia Smith  4'
  22 Morgan Weaver
  23 Yazmeen Ryan
Substitutes
  8 Hina Sugita
  13 Olivia Moultrie
  35 Abby Smith
  16 Janine Beckie
  39 Meaghan Nally
  46 Taylor Porter
  5 Emily Menges
  19 Crystal Dunn
  29 Tegan McGrady

Game Information

  • VENUE: Audi Field
  • ,
  • Washington DC
  • REFEREE: Natalie Simon

Match Commentary

12' Raquel Rodríguez (Portland Thorns) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
12' Foul by Kate Del Fava (Kansas City Current).
9' Hand ball by Alexis Loera (Kansas City Current).
Data is currently unavailable.