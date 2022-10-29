-
4
-
Sophia Smith Goal
-
- Bixby
- Klingenberg
- Sauerbrunn
- Hubly
- Kuikka
- Rodríguez
- Coffey
- Sinclair
- Weaver
- Smith
- Ryan
|No.
|Name
|
20 Kelli Hubly
|
9 Sophia Smith 4'
|
23 Yazmeen Ryan
|Substitutes
|
35 Abby Smith
|
19 Crystal Dunn
- Franch
- Edmonds
- Ball
- Merrick
- Mace
- Scott
- Loera
- Del Fava
- Hamilton
- LaBonta
- Kizer
|No.
|Name
|
22 Alexis Loera
|Substitutes
|
28 Addie McCain
|
24 Taylor Leach
Game Information
-
VENUE: Audi Field
-
,
-
Washington DC
-
REFEREE: Natalie Simon
Match Commentary
|12'
|Raquel Rodríguez (Portland Thorns) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|12'
|Foul by Kate Del Fava (Kansas City Current).
|9'
|Hand ball by Alexis Loera (Kansas City Current).
