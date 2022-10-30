Philadelphia Union PHI
New York City FC NYC
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
4-3-1-2
- Blake
- Wagner
- Elliott
- Glesnes
- Mbaizo
- Flach
- Martínez
- Bedoya
- Gazdag
- Uhre
- Carranza
|No.
|Name
|
18 Andre Blake
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Kai Wagner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Leon Flach
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Cory Burke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Jack McGlynn
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Johnson
- Callens
- Haak
- Martins
- O'Toole
- Acevedo
- Morález
- Tinnerholm
- Rodríguez
- Héber
- Pereira
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
80 Justin Haak
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Maxi Morález
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Héber
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Tayvon Gray
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
55 Keaton Parks
Goals 0
|
8 Thiago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Luis Barraza
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Subaru Park
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Chester
-
REFEREE: Allen Chapman
Match Commentary
|38'
|Foul by Julián Carranza (Philadelphia Union).
|38'
|Alexander Callens (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|37'
|Gabriel Pereira (New York City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
PHI
NYC
Possession
42% 58%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
3 (1)
|PHI
|NYC
|6
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
