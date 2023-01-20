-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
22
-
Ashley Hatch Goal
-
- Nayler
- Anton
- Green
- Riley
- Green
- Collins
- Chance
- Cleverley
- Jale
- Satchell
- Rennie
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
24 Ally Green
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Anna Green
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Grace Jale
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Ava Collins
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Emma Rolston
Goals 0
|
37 Rebecca Lake
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Jacqui Hand
Goals 0
|
22 Hannah Blake
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Murphy
- Dunn
- Girma
- Cook
- Huerta
- Sanchez
- Sullivan
- Lavelle
- Swanson
- Hatch
- Rodman
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
12 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Ashley Hatch 22'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Eden Park
-
,COVERAGE: HBO Max
-
Auckland, New Zealand
-
REFEREE: Lara Lee
Match Commentary
|32'
|Delay in match because of an injury Ashley Hatch (USA).
|31'
|Foul by Anna Green (New Zealand).
|31'
|Ashley Hatch (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NZL
|USA
|5
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
