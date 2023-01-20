  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 22
    • Ashley Hatch Goal
New Zealand Logo New Zealand NZL United States USA United States Logo
NZL
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
NZL
4-4-2
  • 1Nayler
  • 19Anton
  • 31Green
  • 7Riley
  • 24Green
  • 28Collins
  • 11Chance
  • 15Cleverley
  • 25Jale
  • 13Satchell
  • 9Rennie
Game Information

  • VENUE: Eden Park
  • ,
    COVERAGE: HBO Max
  • Auckland, New Zealand
  • REFEREE: Lara Lee

Match Commentary

32' Delay in match because of an injury Ashley Hatch (USA).
31' Foul by Anna Green (New Zealand).
31' Ashley Hatch (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match Stats

NZL
USA

Possession

28% 72%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
6 (2)
NZL USA
5 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
1 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 0
